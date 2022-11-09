Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ
Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
NASDAQ
NextNav Inc. (NN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NextNav Inc. (NN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
NASDAQ
PLx Pharma, Inc. (PLXP) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PLx Pharma, Inc. (PLXP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.44. This compares to loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.41 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.52. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FIGS earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Comments / 0