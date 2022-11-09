ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ

Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
NASDAQ

NextNav Inc. (NN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

NextNav Inc. (NN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ

PLx Pharma, Inc. (PLXP) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

PLx Pharma, Inc. (PLXP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.44. This compares to loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.41 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.52. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ

Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.

