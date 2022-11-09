ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against USC Upstate

After falling behind early in their second game of the season, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils roared back to take a 43-18 lead into the locker room. With 20 minutes to play at Cameron Indoor Stadium, here are five of our observations. Sloppy start. Duke’s first two offensive possessions were both...
Chronicle

Duke men's basketball freshman Dereck Lively II available to make season debut Friday

Before their second game of the season, the Blue Devils are getting a top-tier reinforcement in the frontcourt. Freshman center Dereck Lively II will be available to make his season debut Friday against USC Upstate, per a team release Friday afternoon. Lively did not play in the Blue Devils' season-opening win Monday against Jacksonville, a Nov. 2 exhibition win against Fayetteville State or October's Countdown to Craziness scrimmage after suffering a calf injury in a preseason practice.
