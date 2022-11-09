ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.  Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Cuellar holds off GOP threat, wins 10th term in office

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Longtime Democratic Texas incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is heading back to Congress for a 10th term after voters on the South Texas border on Tuesday soundly endorsed him for re-election despite a push by the GOP to turn the district red. Cuellar beat...
TEXAS STATE
KCRG.com

Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4

Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
IOWA STATE
KSAT 12

Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
TEXAS STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
straightarrownews.com

Three House races in NY, VA and TX that could be bellwethers

Three U.S. House races could be bellwethers for the 2022 midterm elections. What happens in these congressional districts in New York, Virginia and Texas could be a sign for what Americans will see across the country as results roll in. In New York’s 17th Congressional District, the chairman of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS19

Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat. Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results. In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

AP calls U.S. Rep. District 34 race, projects Gonzalez to win

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Associated Press has called the race for the Texas’ 34th Congressional District, projecting U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez to win. As votes were talled Tuesday, Gonzalez fended off a heavily funded challenge from Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores. The Associated Press called...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy