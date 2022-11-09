Read full article on original website
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
Republican Monica De La Cruz flips key South Texas House district, becoming the first Hispanic woman to win the seat
McALLEN, Texas — Republican Monica De La Cruz is the winner in Texas' 15th Congressional District race, NBC News projects, defeating Democrat Michelle Vallejo in an open South Texas district that had once been solidly blue. Her win means Republicans flipped a traditionally Democratic seat in the predominantly Latino...
"The RED WAVE did not happen": Texas Republican Mayra Flores projected to lose House seat
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is projected to defeat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores, who previously won the district seat earlier this year in a special election, reacted to her projected loss on Twitter and appeared to cast blame on voter turnout Tuesday.
Representatives Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum win reelection to U.S. House.
Democrats Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Omar beat Cicely Davis; McCollum beat May Lor Xiong. The post Representatives Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum win reelection to U.S. House. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Democrat Jasmine Crockett wins Dallas congressional seat to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
DALLAS — Democrat Jasmine Crockett has won U.S. House District 30, which covers much of Dallas and parts of southern Dallas County. The Associated Press called the race just over 30 minutes after polls closed in North Texas. Crockett defeated Republican James Rodgers. Crockett, the state representative for Texas...
Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate
Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Cuellar holds off GOP threat, wins 10th term in office
HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Longtime Democratic Texas incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is heading back to Congress for a 10th term after voters on the South Texas border on Tuesday soundly endorsed him for re-election despite a push by the GOP to turn the district red. Cuellar beat...
Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4
Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here's a breakdown of numbers so far.
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
Three House races in NY, VA and TX that could be bellwethers
Three U.S. House races could be bellwethers for the 2022 midterm elections. What happens in these congressional districts in New York, Virginia and Texas could be a sign for what Americans will see across the country as results roll in. In New York’s 17th Congressional District, the chairman of the...
Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat. Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results. In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
AP calls U.S. Rep. District 34 race, projects Gonzalez to win
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Associated Press has called the race for the Texas’ 34th Congressional District, projecting U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez to win. As votes were talled Tuesday, Gonzalez fended off a heavily funded challenge from Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores. The Associated Press called...
All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
UPDATE: Garcia projected to win U.S. 29th Congressional District race over Schafranek
With 774 of 782 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia is projected to win the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29 over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek. (Community Impact staff) Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia is projected to win the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29 over Republican...
