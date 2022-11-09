Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m. Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal,...
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
Canadiens take on the Penguins after Dach's 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (7-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -156, Canadiens +130; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Kirby Dach scored two goals in the Canadiens' 5-2 win against the...
Friday's Transactions
MLB — Suspended free agent minor league INF Luis Curbelo for 80 games, Miami minor league INF Deivis Mosquera for 60 games and Boston minor league RHP Starlin Santos for 60 games for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program. American League. HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced GM...
ST. THOMAS 83, CHICAGO STATE 61
Percentages: FG .377, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cardet 2-3, Corbett 1-3, Weaver 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Meran 0-2, Davis 0-3, Jean-Charles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Johnson, Weaver). Turnovers: 10 (Weaver 4, Cardet 2, Davis, Green, Kacuol, Meran). Steals: 3 (Corbett 2, Johnson).
