Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PGE
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website.
One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will be restored.
The other outage is in the Oildale area near Roberts Lane and Airport Drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 5:27 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will be restored.
Both preliminary assessments showed these outages were caused by weather, according to the PG&E website.
