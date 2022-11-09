ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PGE

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website.

Power outage near Highway 178.

One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will be restored.

Power outage in Oildale.

The other outage is in the Oildale area near Roberts Lane and Airport Drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 5:27 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will be restored.

Both preliminary assessments showed these outages were caused by weather, according to the PG&E website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

