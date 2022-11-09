Tennessee dropped to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff Top 25 following the 27-13 loss at Georgia, the new consensus No. 1 team in the country. The Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC) still have a path to the four-team playoff bracket, though, if they can win out — they play Missouri on Saturday (Noon Eastern Time; TV: CBS) at Neyland Stadium and then road games at South Carolina and Vanderbilt close the regular-season schedule — and get some help from other teams.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO