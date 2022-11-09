ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Sorted Through Election Mailers Many Voters Just Recycled

The results of the Nov. 8 general election unspooled after WW’s press deadline. You can find complete coverage at wweek.com. In print, we can’t predict the ends, but we can examine the means. Record spending fueled the governor’s and legislative races that officially concluded Tuesday. Candidates for governor...
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
The Portland Mercury

Portland Voters Approved Sweeping Charter Reforms: What Happens Now?

Portland voters approved a package of city charter amendments Tuesday that would expand city council, hire a city administrator, and alter the city’s voting system, launching a two year process of significantly overhauling Portland’s governance structure. The new system laid out in Measure 26-228, which had collected 56 percent of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon, must be in place by the November general election in 2024.
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
WWEEK

With Multnomah County Ballot Returns Sluggish, Democrats Try to Rustle up Voters

Election Day saw Portland progressives anxiously eyeing sluggish voter turnout numbers and hoping they were a sign of procrastination rather than apathy. As of 1:45 pm Nov. 8, less than 48% of Multnomah County’s registered voters had turned in their ballots—a number that needed to dramatically rise for Tina Kotek and her Democratic Party backers to retain control of Oregon.
invisiblepeople.tv

Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces

City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
The Oregonian

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
kptv.com

Midterm Elections: Latest updates in the biggest races

A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. The holiday season is approaching and that means a favorite annual event is set to return: the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive!
