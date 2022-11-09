Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
We Sorted Through Election Mailers Many Voters Just Recycled
The results of the Nov. 8 general election unspooled after WW’s press deadline. You can find complete coverage at wweek.com. In print, we can’t predict the ends, but we can examine the means. Record spending fueled the governor’s and legislative races that officially concluded Tuesday. Candidates for governor...
nbc16.com
Voters in deep blue Portland reject ballot measure allowing noncitizens to vote
PORTLAND, Ore. (TND) — Voters in deep blue Portland, Oregon rejected a ballot measure that would have given noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. Multnomah County, which covers much of Portland, sought to amend its charter with the support of voters during Tuesday’s midterms. Among the...
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
Portland 'defund police' commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty ousted in election against challenger Rene Gonzalez
Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose defund the police message stopped resonating with the public’s concerns over rising crime and homelessness, lost her re-election bid.
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and more
(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Race for Oregon governor remains too close to call after election night.
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
opb.org
Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington
No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in race for Washington’s 3rd District
Amid a close race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress, the race remains too close to call with ballots still getting counted.
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
The Portland Mercury
Portland Voters Approved Sweeping Charter Reforms: What Happens Now?
Portland voters approved a package of city charter amendments Tuesday that would expand city council, hire a city administrator, and alter the city’s voting system, launching a two year process of significantly overhauling Portland’s governance structure. The new system laid out in Measure 26-228, which had collected 56 percent of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon, must be in place by the November general election in 2024.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Rural Oregonians Reject Psilocybin, Elon Musk Bans Remote Work, and the Latest Election Updates
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Why wait? Let's...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
WPFO
'I want to thank our voters:' Portland mayor says referendum results send clear message
PORTLAND (WGME) – Voters got their say on 13 questions in Portland Tuesday, and city leaders say the results give a clear direction moving forward. Five of Portland’s 13 ballot questions were brought on by the Democratic Socialists of America. Only one of them passed Tuesday’s election: stricter...
WWEEK
With Multnomah County Ballot Returns Sluggish, Democrats Try to Rustle up Voters
Election Day saw Portland progressives anxiously eyeing sluggish voter turnout numbers and hoping they were a sign of procrastination rather than apathy. As of 1:45 pm Nov. 8, less than 48% of Multnomah County’s registered voters had turned in their ballots—a number that needed to dramatically rise for Tina Kotek and her Democratic Party backers to retain control of Oregon.
invisiblepeople.tv
Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces
City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
kptv.com
Midterm Elections: Latest updates in the biggest races
A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. The holiday season is approaching and that means a favorite annual event is set to return: the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive!
