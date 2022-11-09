Read full article on original website
Ballot count continues in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of provisional ballots still need to be sorted through and verified. Many of those ballots were cast at polling places in Luzerne County that ran out of the paper needed for the voting machines. A crowd gathered inside a room at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre...
For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican
(*This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, 11/10/22 with additional reporting) In November 2021, Republican Jarrett Coleman, an airline pilot from Upper Macungie, won a seat on the Parkland School Board after running on an anti-mask platform that drew support from parents who said they were exhausted by school policies enacted at the […] The post For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout
Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
Council questions management-level raises included in proposed 2023 Scranton budget
SCRANTON — Several city council members voiced concerns about the extent of management-level raises included in Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s 2023 budget proposal — a proposal that would also hike taxes. The mayor and members of her administration presented Thursday an overview of the proposed $116.8 million...
Carbon County votes Republican
Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
Republican officials demand that election board count all provisional votes in Tuesday's election
WILKES-BARRE — Republican officials from the local to national level told the Luzerne County Board of Elections on Wednesday that every provisional vote cast in the county's tumultuous Tuesday election must be counted. A shortage of ballot paper at polling sites forced some voters to cast provisional ballots, while...
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
Judge extends voting hours in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania after paper shortage
A judge in Pennsylvania agreed to extend voting by two hours in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, after a paper shortage was discovered at polling places. The county’s voting deadline was extended from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. under an emergency court order by Judge Lesa S. Gelb of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. Gelb, […]
Voters say Lycoming County polling process ‘seamless’
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people anticipated long lines outside of the polling sites but in parts of Lycoming County, it’s been the complete opposite. In fact, voters say this year has been seamless and they’re hoping more people exercise their right to vote before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. “Hopefully more people […]
Cartwright and supporters await 8th Congressional District results in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District is seen as a must-win by both the Republican and Democrat parties. The campaign between Democrat incumbent Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has been a heated one to say the least. Eyewitness News was at the packed watch party […]
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
Kosierowski defeats Burgerhoff in 114th state House District
SCRANTON — Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski sailed to reelection Tuesday, comfortably defeating Republican challenger David Burgerhoff in the race for the 114th state House District seat. Kosierowski, of Waverly Twp., earned 16,629 votes to Burgerhoff’s 10,002, according to unofficial election results. That breaks down to about...
Berks sees higher voter turnout than previous midterms
READING, Pa. — Voter turnout in Berks County on Tuesday trended higher than in previous midterm elections, according to county elections officials. Ahead of the election, more than 267,000 county residents had registered to vote. Besides a few small hiccups, officials said things went well at the polls; they...
