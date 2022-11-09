ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Newswatch 16

Ballot count continues in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of provisional ballots still need to be sorted through and verified. Many of those ballots were cast at polling places in Luzerne County that ran out of the paper needed for the voting machines. A crowd gathered inside a room at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican

(*This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, 11/10/22 with additional reporting) In November 2021, Republican Jarrett Coleman, an airline pilot from Upper Macungie, won a seat on the Parkland School Board after running on an anti-mask platform that drew support from parents who said they were exhausted by school policies enacted at the […] The post For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout

Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
Times News

Carbon County votes Republican

Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Voters say Lycoming County polling process ‘seamless’

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people anticipated long lines outside of the polling sites but in parts of Lycoming County, it’s been the complete opposite. In fact, voters say this year has been seamless and they’re hoping more people exercise their right to vote before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. “Hopefully more people […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kosierowski defeats Burgerhoff in 114th state House District

SCRANTON — Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski sailed to reelection Tuesday, comfortably defeating Republican challenger David Burgerhoff in the race for the 114th state House District seat. Kosierowski, of Waverly Twp., earned 16,629 votes to Burgerhoff’s 10,002, according to unofficial election results. That breaks down to about...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks sees higher voter turnout than previous midterms

READING, Pa. — Voter turnout in Berks County on Tuesday trended higher than in previous midterm elections, according to county elections officials. Ahead of the election, more than 267,000 county residents had registered to vote. Besides a few small hiccups, officials said things went well at the polls; they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

