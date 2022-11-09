(*This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, 11/10/22 with additional reporting) In November 2021, Republican Jarrett Coleman, an airline pilot from Upper Macungie, won a seat on the Parkland School Board after running on an anti-mask platform that drew support from parents who said they were exhausted by school policies enacted at the […] The post For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO