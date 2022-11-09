Read full article on original website
Girard, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cardinal Mooney football team will have a game with South Range on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
Skripac’s 5TD game pushes South Range to regional final
The winner of #1 South Range (12-0) vs. #13 Cardinal Mooney (6-6) will take on the winner of #2 Garaway (12-0) vs. #3 Perry (10-2) next week.
Warren Harding High School boys’ basketball preview
Jacob Lawrence and Khalil Williams will look to lead the Raiders into the new season.
EAST PALESTINE GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH WILL FRANKLIN
EAST PALESTINE OH- The days are getting shorter, the temperatures are getting colder, and that means basketball is getting closer. The girls basketball program in East Palestine has been one of the most successful sports teams in the school over the last 5 years. That has a lot to do with the buy in from the players to the great philosophy of head coach Will Franklin. Despite a tough time last season, the Bulldogs look to bring back the wins to this tradition riddled program. They open the season on November 23 at Chaney.
BOARDMAN BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAT BIRCH
BOARDMAN OH- Can you feel the anticipation for hoops season? As the calendar continues to flip, the weather gets a bit colder, and basketball gets a bit closer. There are so many reasons to be excited about Boardman basketball this year. The Spartans have sustained success over the last couple seasons, and there is no reason to believe that won’t continue this year. Last season the Spartans finished the year 15-9 (7-1) they finished 1st in the conference, and it wasn’t particularly close. This season Boardman opens up their quest for a repeat crown on November 22 in the Canton Fieldhouse against Canton McKinley.
Watch: Canfield vs. Ursuline high school football
Ursuline faces Canfield in the Division 3 Region 9 Semifinal with the opportunity to play for the regional title.
West Branch standout QB named Student Athlete of Week
Helping lead the West Branch Warriors kind of runs in the family for senior Dru DeShields, and he's doing a pretty good job at that, on and off the field. West Branch standout QB named Student Athlete of …. Helping lead the West Branch Warriors kind of runs in the...
Grove City’s 4th quarter rally tops Sharon
Alex Hackwelder ran in a touchdown and threw for a two-point conversion on the deciding scores.
Local powers set for showdown with Regional Final spot on the line
The two teams battle Friday at Girard's Arrowhead Stadium with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Struthers standout bound for the college ranks
Struthers' standout Olindo Pezzone signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Youngstown State.
DON’T MESS WITH TINO
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Senior offensive and defensive lineman Tino Merlo sat down at Cardinal Mooney high school to talk about his senior campaign. Merlo has been a force to be reckoned with on the right side of the line for Cardinal Mooney. Merlo’s fantastic season got him on the list as an All-YSN football player in 2022. Merlo talks about the satisfaction of opening up big plays for his running backs and then watching it back on film the next day.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton Area
If you're looking for a great bakery in the Canton area, you should check out these local businesses. For over a century, Norcia Bakery has been offering delicious baked goods. You can't go wrong with some of their freshly baked Italian bread, which is made from a family recipe that has gone unchanged for over 100 years. Customers also highly recommend getting some of their delectable pepperoni rolls; you can't go wrong with either the original pepperoni rolls or sweet dough ones. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their homemade cinnamon rolls or cookies, which are baked fresh every day. They have cookies like butter sugar, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, lemon, and more.
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Warren’s Old St. Joe’s getting ready to come down
As early as next month, the walls of the former St. Joseph's Riverside Hospital could start coming down.
School canceled for K-6 students at Campbell City Schools
Classes have been canceled for students in grades K through 6 at Campbell City Schools on Thursday due to a bus driver shortage. According to a message sent to parents by Superintendent, Matthew Bowen, only three out of four bus drivers are able to report for duty due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Crash slows traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
A crash and downed pole is stalling traffic on I-680 southbound in Youngstown.
Rain to snow? A look at dramatic changes this weekend
A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power!
Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County
EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
