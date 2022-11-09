ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

WFMJ.com

Decision 2022: Bill Johnson is projected to retain 6th District seat

Representative Bill Johnson (R) has been re-elected to his 7th term to the congress 6th District, after defeating Louis Lyras Tuesday, based on unofficial numbers Tuesday. The congressional 6th district has in eastern and southern Ohio, including part of Mahoning and all of Columbiana County. Stay tuned for the complete...
OHIO STATE
CBS Philly

Midterm Election 2022: "Red wave" doesn't crash in Pa. races

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Associated Press projects incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has defeated Republican Lisa Scheller in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Many voters told CBS3 this was an election they were not going to sit out on."My kids, they're in college and I really wanted their rights to be protected," said Lehigh Valley voter Kathy Dalton. "Women's rights was big in my list, which is what took me out to the polls," said voter Shelby Vince.Reproductive rights featured prominently in many voters' decisions, Democratic analyst Eleanor Dezzi told CBS3 Wednesday.At 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wild declared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Four properties to be demolished in Tamaqua

POTTSVILLE — Four properties in Tamaqua are slated for demolition after the Schuylkill County Commissioners approved contracts at a meeting Thursday. “They are all blighted properties,” said James Connely, Tamaqua codes officer and fire chief, in a telephone interview after the meeting. The buildings approved to be torn...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Landmark building razed in Tamaqua

Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA

