WFMJ.com
DECISION 2022: Hagan concedes in 33rd District Senate Race, Rulli declared winner
In what became a contentious race for the Ohio Senate seat for the 33rd District between incumbent Michael Rulli (R) against long-time Valley politician Bob Hagan (D) was decided Tuesday, November 8. After months of fighting, Rulli, the first-term Senator for District 33 which covers Columbiana County and half of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Browning concedes race to Miller in race to represent Pa.'s 14th state Senate District
Democrat Nicholas Miller's campaign says Republican Dean Browning has conceded the race to represent Pennsylvania's 14th Senate District. Browning confirmed that he congratulated Miller on the win and wished him well in his new position. "I’m honored to be the next Senator for the Lehigh Valley," Miller said in a...
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Bill Johnson is projected to retain 6th District seat
Representative Bill Johnson (R) has been re-elected to his 7th term to the congress 6th District, after defeating Louis Lyras Tuesday, based on unofficial numbers Tuesday. The congressional 6th district has in eastern and southern Ohio, including part of Mahoning and all of Columbiana County. Stay tuned for the complete...
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
Next phase of bike trail to start as 3rd phase goes through court
Phase II of the East Park Hike and Bike Trail is getting started.
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
Midterm Election 2022: "Red wave" doesn't crash in Pa. races
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Associated Press projects incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has defeated Republican Lisa Scheller in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Many voters told CBS3 this was an election they were not going to sit out on."My kids, they're in college and I really wanted their rights to be protected," said Lehigh Valley voter Kathy Dalton. "Women's rights was big in my list, which is what took me out to the polls," said voter Shelby Vince.Reproductive rights featured prominently in many voters' decisions, Democratic analyst Eleanor Dezzi told CBS3 Wednesday.At 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wild declared...
WFMZ-TV Online
Four properties to be demolished in Tamaqua
POTTSVILLE — Four properties in Tamaqua are slated for demolition after the Schuylkill County Commissioners approved contracts at a meeting Thursday. “They are all blighted properties,” said James Connely, Tamaqua codes officer and fire chief, in a telephone interview after the meeting. The buildings approved to be torn...
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
