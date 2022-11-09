Read full article on original website
‘NCIS’verse Event Date Set — Who’s Crossing Over? Who’s in Danger? (PHOTO)
For the first time ever, there is going to be a major crossover in the NCIS franchise — and it’s going to put members of all three teams in danger!. NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be uniting for one personal, high-stakes case in a three-hour Monday, January 2 crossover event on CBS, and that requires some shuffling of the schedule. It all kicks off with NCIS at 8/7c, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, then LA at 10/9c. (The first two shows both move up an hour, while LA moves from its usual Sunday night time slot.) Check out the photo above to see cast members from all three shows together on the set of NCIS‘ lab.
'NCIS' Says Aloha to a Three-Show Crossover Event and Reveals the Airdate and Storyline!
The Fall 2022 season of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off with a crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) taking part in a case in Washington, D.C., where they just happened to be when the action began, and that later moved to Hawaii where the aloha cast was joined by NCIS regulars Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Finn Wolfhard Is a Good Kisser
Millie Bobby Brown is spilling all of the tea from the Upside Down!. The Stranger Things star, 18, recently sat down with Vanity Fair to take their famous lie detector test, where she had no choice but to dish the dirt on some of her co-stars from the hit Netflix series.
Lindsay Lohan Is a Vision in Sheer Dress at Premiere of New Christmas Movie
Lindsay Lohan isn't just making a comeback to acting as her fashion game appears to be officially back and better than ever, too. Earlier this week, the Mean Girls alum, 36, attended the premiere of her new Christmas film Falling for Christmas, marking her first movie appearance in years. On...
16 Facts And Stories About Classic Songs That Are So Interesting, They're Truly Music To My Ears
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: See Eliza’s Leap of Faith as She Heads to Justin in Baltimore (VIDEO)
Eliza Isichei shocked everyone left in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12 when she told Rodney Matthews, who she’s been dating for most of this season, that she made a mistake she now aims to correct. The breakup prompted Eliza to leave the beach as well as the heartbroken Rodney. And in this TV Insider exclusive clip, the islanders are still reeling from the departures, but Eliza is far away from paradise. In the clip from Monday’s upcoming episode, Eliza arrives in Baltimore to tell Justin Glaze that she should have chosen him.
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos' label, Quality Control Music.
