Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

Cochran, Hutchens, Thacker take city council seats

When the smoke cleared from Tuesday’s elections, Mount Airy found itself with three new city commissioner-elects waiting in the wings who each captured their respective seats by lopsided margins. Deborah Cochran, a former Mount Airy mayor and at-large commissioner, again won the at-large council seat, while Chad Hutchens took...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote

Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue

The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results

Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecarrollnews.com

Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District

Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Project Timberlake ‘Yard of the Month’ winner

The Project Timberlake Community Organization recognized James and Clara Carter as having the Yard of the Month. Carter (left) poses with Willie Wayne France of the organization and the yard of the month sign. The group has been working to improve the quality of life for residents of the community through service, outreach, and crime prevention via community watch.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

More than a dozen incidents of voter intimidation, harassment or election interference reported in NC during midterm voting

More than a dozen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference have been reported to North Carolina elections officials during midterm voting. The executive director of the State Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell said the 15 complaints included voters and election workers being yelled at, aggressive campaigning, and, in at least one case, some someone following a poll worker from the voting site to an election office and then to the election worker’s home.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022

00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Woman accused of embezzling $100,000

A Mount Airy woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $100,000 from a local business where she was employed for years. Emily Stone Hawks, 48, of 123 Tumbleweed Trail, was taken into custody last Thursday as the result of an investigation of financial records at Professional Rental Services on Frederick Street.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

