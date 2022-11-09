ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Incumbents win races for mayor, sheriff, county attorney; Moore wins circuit judge race

CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception. Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Charlie Castlen wins Daviess Co. Judge Executive race

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The winner in the race for the Daviess Co. Judge Executive has been announced. Republican nominee Charlie Castlen won the race with 20,203 votes while Democratic nominee Bruce Kunze had 12,533 votes. This was the first time voters will be voting for a new Judge...
hancockclarion.com

Daniel Boling; new Hancock County District Court Judge

Daniel Boling, attorney with Madden & Madden Attorneys at Law in Hawesville and Assistant County Attorney for 4 years now, will be the new Hancock County District Court Judge starting in January 2023 and replacing Judge John McCarty, who is retiring from the position after 20 years. It is possible...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race

Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County

Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
wevv.com

Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges

Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
wevv.com

Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson

First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
HENDERSON, KY

