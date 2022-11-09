Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
Murray Ledger & Times
Incumbents win races for mayor, sheriff, county attorney; Moore wins circuit judge race
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception. Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments.
wkms.org
Trigg County voters stick with Acree despite controversy in sheriff’s election
Voters in a western Kentucky county decided a sheriff’s race on Election Day that had been shrouded in controversy over allegations of misconduct by the incumbent. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree – who was appointed to the position in 2020 – was affirmed by his constituents, beating out four write-in candidates.
14news.com
Charlie Castlen wins Daviess Co. Judge Executive race
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The winner in the race for the Daviess Co. Judge Executive has been announced. Republican nominee Charlie Castlen won the race with 20,203 votes while Democratic nominee Bruce Kunze had 12,533 votes. This was the first time voters will be voting for a new Judge...
hancockclarion.com
Daniel Boling; new Hancock County District Court Judge
Daniel Boling, attorney with Madden & Madden Attorneys at Law in Hawesville and Assistant County Attorney for 4 years now, will be the new Hancock County District Court Judge starting in January 2023 and replacing Judge John McCarty, who is retiring from the position after 20 years. It is possible...
wevv.com
Kentucky governor announces more than $5M in funding for Henderson, Webster counties
Two local Kentucky counties are receiving a large amount of funding for projects. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the $5,335,323 in funding on Tuesday for projects in Webster County and Henderson County. Henderson County Schools will be receiving $3,983,600 to improve the Henderson County High School Career & Technical Education...
wkdzradio.com
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
whopam.com
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive In Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
wkdzradio.com
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
wevv.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
WKYT 27
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
wevv.com
Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson
First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
