Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington’s 8th
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left. Washington’s 8th Congressional District stretches across the Cascade Mountains, encompassing wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers and central Washington farmland.
Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, Democrats inch toward Senate control
Former astronaut and U.S. Navy captain Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has won his bid for re-election in Arizona's Senate race, beating Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and The Associated Press projected Friday. With 85 percent of precincts in Arizona reporting, Kelly had carried 51.8 percent of the vote compared to Masters' 46.1 percent, and was leading by more than 120,000 votes. "It's been one of the great honors of my life to serve as Arizona's senator," Kelly said in a statement. "I'm humbled by the trust our state has placed in me to continue this work." Masters has not yet conceded, and his official Twitter account had not...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Democratic super PAC to put millions behind new Georgia runoff ad as both parties turn focus to key contest
A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker’s character on Saturday, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate. First provided to CNN, the ad, titled “Shown Us” from Georgia...
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP
After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia’s newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The...
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are pivoting to a second and decisive round of their Senate race in Georgia. That’s while party leaders and donors around the country begin gearing up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the Senate for the next two years. With votes still being counted Thursday in Senate contests in Arizona and Nevada, the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia could either determine majority control — as the state’s twin runoffs did in 2021 — or further pad one party’s advantage. But neither Republicans nor Democrats were waiting for the Western states’ results to begin raising big money.
Tina Kotek of Oregon will be one of first out lesbian governors in US, CNN projects
Democrat Tina Kotek will win the open gubernatorial race in Oregon, CNN projects, becoming one of the nation’s first out lesbian governors along with Democrat Maura Healey, who clinched the Massachusetts governorship Tuesday. Kotek’s Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, conceded the race Friday. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov....
Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on. Some advisers had urged Trump to delay his planned announcement until after the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia that could determine which party controls the Senate. Trump is rebuffing that advice as he finds himself in a position of extraordinary vulnerability after dominating the party, largely unchallenged, since he won the nomination in 2016.
Some past and current Republican members of Congress blame Trump for party’s losses, say time to move on in 2024
Former and current Republican members of Congress refused to commit to the possibility of a Donald Trump bid for the presidency in interviews on conservative talk radio following the midterm elections. With the results still being counted in some states, numerous members and former members speaking candidly took aim at...
Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states’ constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception “for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee — which multiple courts have upheld...
What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden’s forgiveness program
Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they’ll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program Thursday, declaring it illegal. The Department of Justice immediately appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court...
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that...
