ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 8:51 p.m. EST

Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy