ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers 'covet' one star guard in potential trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes major trades, and there are definitely targets in mind. The Lakers are known to "covet" Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career

LeBron James has not been able to compete for a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers since the 2019-20 season. The team made the playoffs and got eliminated in the first round in the 2020-21 season while missing the playoffs entirely in the 2021-22 season. Despite those struggles, LeBron James ended up signing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

The season is still young, and the Brooklyn Nets have already been through a lot of trouble. From drama around their players to losing multiple winnable games, the Nets have seen it all. In fact, after a 2-5 start to the season, the organization decided to part ways with Steve Nash and relieve him of his head coaching duties.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Braves bring back old friend and save cash in latest trade

Odorizzi was set to make $12.5 million this season if he picked up his player option. The Braves obviously didn’t want to pay him that. He has no place on this roster next year. By moving him, they will save a large chunk of change. How much will be determined by how much cash they sent to the Rangers in the deal.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy