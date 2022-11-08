Read full article on original website
Digital Assets Outfit Archax Raises $28M in Series A Funding Round
London-based digital assets exchange, Archax has announced the conclusion of its Series A funding round in which it pulled the sum of $28 million from investors. As announced by the firm, the funding round was led by abrdn and enjoined participation from Bitrock Capital, Blockchain Coinvestors, CE Innovation Capital, Keiretsu Capital, Lingfeng Capital, Mathrix AG, SGH Capital, and The Tezos Foundation.
Crypto Social Activities Hit ATH with Over 6.9 Billion Engagements amid FTX Crisis
The unfolding FTX crisis has made social engagement, social mentions, and social contributions reach historic highs in the crypto market, according to social intelligence company LunarCrush. Per the report:. “The million people speaking about crypto resulted in 2.4 million total crypto mentions (avg 1.8 million) and 6.9 billion engagements (avg...
The web3 gaming company Kryptomon partners with Unstoppable Domains
Leeuwarden, Netherlands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. The web3 gaming company Kryptomon which develops the living-NFT-powered metaverse game combining Play-and-Earn gaming mechanics, announced today its partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of Web3 domains. The partnership features an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that will grant Kryptomon NFT holders...
No Significant Risk Exposure to FTX or FTT, Says Coinbase CEO
Amid the meltdown of FTX, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that Coinbase has no significant exposure to FTX and its platform currency FTT, as well as Alameda's exposure. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the crash of the FTT token on the FTX exchange appears to be the result of high-risk business practices, including conflicts of interest between related entities and misuse of customer funds (lending user assets).
The First Crypto Bank in Puerto Rico Rolls Out Digital-Asset Custody Service
FV (Fintech Ventures) Bank, a global financial entity registered in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, has launched a digital-asset custody service for seamless safeguarding and interoperability of crypto and fiat, according to Bloomberg. The crypto custody feature will first support Bitcoin (BTC). Later on, Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and...
Binance Bails Out From FTX Takeover Deal
Binance has announced that it will "not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX." Binance on Twitter announced the crypto exchange has ended the acquisition plan because, among other reasons, FTX has mishandled customer funds. The first investor that funded FTX was Binance, the largest global crypto exchange. "As a result...
Indonesia Plans to Strengthen Security for Crypto Investments
Indonesia plans to improve security for cryptocurrency investments in the country. The Financial Service Authority (OJK) of Indonesia will oversee the regulation, supervision and oversight of crypto investments to improve protection for investors, the Southeast Asian country's finance minister said on Thursday. The cryptocurrency sector in Indonesia is currently under...
FTX's Fall Might Hurt CEO's Crypto Regulation Lobby
The mid-term election in the US is playing a role in influencing and reshaping the regulatory landscape of the crypto industry amid the turmoil brought about by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. With a clearer outcome for the result of the midterm election in the U.S., some analysts...
Binance Publishes Details of Holdings in its Hot Wallet
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform by transaction volume, has published the details of the funds in its hot wallet as it seeks to truly lead by example. Taking to its official Twitter handle to announce the move, the firm shared a snapshot of what it currently holds...
Was the Secret Transfer of $4 Billion to Alameda, FTX's Undoing?
The liquidity crunch facing FTX might have emanated from Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto exchange's CEO, secretly transferring at least $4 billion to boost Alameda, with part of the funds being customer deposits, according to Reuters. Per the report:. “Seeking to prop up Alameda, which held almost $15 billion in assets,...
SEC Chair on FTX Collapse: Investors Need Better Protection
The collapse of the beleaguered crypto trading platform, FTX Derivatives Exchange, has pushed top government officials, including Gary Gensler, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to weigh in on the digital currency ecosystem. Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Gensler said he has reiterated time and again...
Sequoia Capital's $213.5m Investments in FTX Marks Down to $0
The liquidity crisis in the cryptocurrency trading platform FTX.com continues to escalate in the crypto market. On November 10, Sequoia Capital shared a note on FTX sent to Global Growth Fund III on Twitter. “Based on our current understanding, we are marking our investment down to $0,” the Silicon Valley-based...
Proof-of-Reserves Becomes a Burning Issue amid FTX Crisis
The collapse of FTX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, sent shockwaves in the digital asset space. With the liquidity issue being a primary contributor to the FTX crisis, the proof-of-reserves concept has engulfed the crypto sector, with more exchanges gearing towards showing more transparency. Crypto exchange Gate.io explained:. “What...
Crypto Market Cap Slumps Below $900B for the First Time Since Jan 2021
Many crypto investors anticipated that this month of November will re-chart similar history as last year when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the combined crypto market capitalization soared to its All-Time High (ATH). The opposite is exactly what has happened thus far as the market has retraced on its...
Bitcoin Gains Momentum Based on Positive CPI Numbers
After slipping to lows of $15.5K amid FTX’s liquidity crunch, Bitcoin (BTC) gained momentum due to better-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Crypto and market education platform IncomeSharks tweeted:. “Bitcoin has an easy path back to $20k as Stocks pushing up...
Billions of Dollars Exit Exchanges as Investors Scuttle Towards Safety
This week has become a very huge and historic one in the crypto ecosystem as markets have been on a consistent freefall. High-performing tokens at the beginning of the month are now seeing their prices slump and valuations tank as the FTX implosion has sent a ripple effect to the length and breadth of the market.
Meta Cuts 11,000 Jobs to Focus on Core Areas Including the Metaverse
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc has confirmed the cut of 11,000 jobs or 13% of its global workforce as it seeks to focus on its core business areas. With earlier reports pointing to this possibility, the company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed this in a letter sent to all employees as revealed on Tuesday.
DeFi Platform DFX Finance Says it Has Been Hacked for $7.5M
DFX Finance, a stablecoin trading platform that is backed by Polychain Capital and True Ventures has confirmed that it has been hacked for $7.5 million. The trading platform said the exploit started around 7:21 PM UTC on Thursday and that it was notified of the exploits about 20 - 30 minutes after the first transaction was initiated.
