Idaho8.com

US Customs and Border Protection commissioner is asked to resign, sources say

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign this week, two sources familiar with the discussions tell CNN. Magnus has been criticized internally for being out of touch with the agency and publicly for the handling of the US-Mexico border. During his...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian police officers returned Saturday, along with TV and radio services, to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Russia livable after months of occupation. Yet one official still described the city as “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Idaho8.com

Why were the midterm elections close? Exit polls offer clues.

A set of countervailing political forces may have contributed to the closeness of this year’s midterm elections, according to the​ current results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. It remains uncertain which party will control either the Senate or the House of Representatives next year, with votes still being counted and key races too early to call.
Idaho8.com

Russia will withdraw forces from Kherson in Ukraine war setback

Russia has ordered a retreat from the key southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it has captured since February’s invasion, in a dramatic strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the face of Ukrainian advances in the region, Russian troops across the Kherson region will withdraw...
Idaho8.com

Banksy unveils mural in Ukrainian town liberated from Russians

Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork in an Instagram post — a mural in the liberated Ukrainian town of Borodianka. The artwork shows a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble on the side of a building damaged by Russian strikes. The graffiti artist posted...
Idaho8.com

No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson

For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...

