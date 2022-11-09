Read full article on original website
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee — which multiple courts have upheld...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Boebert expresses optimism but casts blame on her party with her reelection bid still too close to call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert remained in a tight race Friday morning against Democrat Adam Frisch after redistricting made her bid for reelection to her Colorado seat more competitive. Boebert, who has expressed confidence about her chances, was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes as of 1 p.m. ET Friday. CNN...
Some past and current Republican members of Congress blame Trump for party’s losses, say time to move on in 2024
Former and current Republican members of Congress refused to commit to the possibility of a Donald Trump bid for the presidency in interviews on conservative talk radio following the midterm elections. With the results still being counted in some states, numerous members and former members speaking candidly took aim at...
US Customs and Border Protection commissioner is asked to resign, sources say
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign this week, two sources familiar with the discussions tell CNN. Magnus has been criticized internally for being out of touch with the agency and publicly for the handling of the US-Mexico border. During his...
Ukrainian troops sweep into key city of Kherson after Russian forces retreat, dealing blow to Putin
Ukrainian forces swept into the key city of Kherson on Friday as Russian troops retreated to the east, delivering a major victory to Kyiv and marking one of the biggest setbacks for President Vladimir Putin since his invasion began. Elated civilians who had survived months of Russian occupation descended on...
Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian police officers returned Saturday, along with TV and radio services, to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Russia livable after months of occupation. Yet one official still described the city as “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Why were the midterm elections close? Exit polls offer clues.
A set of countervailing political forces may have contributed to the closeness of this year’s midterm elections, according to the current results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. It remains uncertain which party will control either the Senate or the House of Representatives next year, with votes still being counted and key races too early to call.
Russia will withdraw forces from Kherson in Ukraine war setback
Russia has ordered a retreat from the key southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it has captured since February’s invasion, in a dramatic strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the face of Ukrainian advances in the region, Russian troops across the Kherson region will withdraw...
Banksy unveils mural in Ukrainian town liberated from Russians
Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork in an Instagram post — a mural in the liberated Ukrainian town of Borodianka. The artwork shows a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble on the side of a building damaged by Russian strikes. The graffiti artist posted...
No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson
For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...
