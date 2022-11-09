ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jay-Z has dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, and Corey Gamble amid potential Commanders bid

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago

A restaurant in LA had two billionaires sitting at their tables last night. Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z were photographed arriving at Horses for what could be a business meeting. They were joined by Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez , and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.


In photos published by TMZ , they kept it low-key as they entered the restaurant for a private dinner. As noted by the outlet, the restaurant is usually closed on Mondays, but they opened the door for the exclusive group. The party arrived at 7:30 pm, and Bezos stayed until around 9:30. Jay-Z took his time, leaving after midnight.


The dinner comes amid reports that Bezos and Jay-Z have a mutual interest in putting in a bid for Daniel and Tanya Snyder’s NFL team, the Washington Commanders. TMZ reports they want $7 billion.

Sanchez and Bezos’ relationship has been going strong, and she is also involved with his business endeavors and helps oversee the Bezos Earth Fund. As for Gamble, it is not known why he was at the dinner.

On Monday night, the Emmy Award-winning journalist shared a selfie before dinner leaving the clue, “Are you ready for some...” Which, if you are a football fan, you know the statement finishes with, “football.”


The Snyders revealed last week that they hired Bank of America to explore a potential sale of the team. Bezos and Jay-Z expressed interest almost immediately, per TMZ.

But Jay-Z isn’t the only one interested in going in with Bezos. On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE , that Matthew McConaughey was “exploring” the opportunity to join him in a bid to purchase the team. “He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team in the bid,” the source said.


