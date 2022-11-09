Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State signs top-5 recruiting class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann has once again signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. This year's signing class includes guard Taison Chatman, guard Scotty Middleton, center Austin Parks, and forward Devin Royal and is ranked as the No. 5 class according to 247Sports.
Ryan Day says Buckeyes think about Michigan 'every day,' but won't overlook Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Michigan slugfest is still 18 days away, but Ryan Day won't wait until that week to start preparing for it. Day told reporters Tuesday that the Buckeyes think about that game year-round. "We live it every day," he said at his weekly media...
No. 14 Buckeyes use big 3rd quarter to pick up season-opening win over No. 5 Tennessee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 14th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes used a big third quarter to defeat the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols 87-75 Tuesday in the first game of the season. Tennessee led 41-33 at the half. Coming out of the half, the Buckeyes outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter to take a 63-54 lead into the fourth.
Wright State drops opener in double overtime
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF) - Wright State men's basketball opened its season with an entertaining game from start-to-finish, but it was Davidson walking away Wednesday with a 102-97 win in double overtime. In a matchup of two schools who both made the NCAA Tournament in March, it was the Raiders who...
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Live Nation officials on Thursday announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18. Joel and Nicks announced a joint tour that will include stops next year in...
Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
Prosecutors end case with final wiretapped Wagner conversations, defense expert challenged
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – During his opening statement more than two months ago, George Wagner IV’s lawyer Richard Nash told the jury George was not like his family and wanted to move away. But over the last two days, the state painted a much different picture, using wiretapped...
Preliminary investigation report released on Marietta plane crash that killed two pilots
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — A preliminary investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board of a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio, that killed two pilots found no abnormalities with the aircraft’s engine components and confirmed the pilots had been cleared for landing and sounded no alarms before the crash.
Springfield City School District will close week of Thanksgiving for "Wellness Week"
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- In observance of a District "Wellness Week," the Springfield City School District will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving, from November 21 through November 25. The closure affects all SCSD students and personnel, including District administrative offices, and extends the regularly scheduled Thanksgiving Break from...
Wagner wiretap recordings debated while prosecutors near end of their case in trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Lawyers for both the prosecution and defendant George Wagner IV spent almost two hours arguing which of the wiretapped conversations recorded in the summer of 2018 could be played for the jury in Wagner’s murder trial. These recordings are seen as the capstone to the...
