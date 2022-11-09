ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dayton247now.com

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State signs top-5 recruiting class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann has once again signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. This year's signing class includes guard Taison Chatman, guard Scotty Middleton, center Austin Parks, and forward Devin Royal and is ranked as the No. 5 class according to 247Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Wright State drops opener in double overtime

FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF) - Wright State men's basketball opened its season with an entertaining game from start-to-finish, but it was Davidson walking away Wednesday with a 102-97 win in double overtime. In a matchup of two schools who both made the NCAA Tournament in March, it was the Raiders who...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Live Nation officials on Thursday announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18. Joel and Nicks announced a joint tour that will include stops next year in...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield City School District will close week of Thanksgiving for "Wellness Week"

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- In observance of a District "Wellness Week," the Springfield City School District will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving, from November 21 through November 25. The closure affects all SCSD students and personnel, including District administrative offices, and extends the regularly scheduled Thanksgiving Break from...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

