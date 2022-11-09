ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Atlanta Magazine

Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Perry Street Steakhouse Will Make Its Debut In Downtown Lawrenceville

Atlanta prepare to add a new steakhouse to your list of must visit restaurants. This city has an amazing list of steakhouses to choose from and it continues to add more options every year. With Nobu now headlining the Atlanta restaurant scene Atlantans should gear up for even more top notch spots to sprout up over the next few years.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
GAINESVILLE, GA
iheart.com

This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
GEORGIA STATE
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Army veteran opens UPS Store business in Brookhaven

An army veteran has opened a new UPS store in Brookhaven, hoping to pave the way for others to do the same.  Derrick Long, 49, opened the doors to his UPS store franchise on June 28 after moving down from his native New York. “I just always liked Atlanta,” Long said during an interview at […] The post Army veteran opens UPS Store business in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA

