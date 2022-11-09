Read full article on original website
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
