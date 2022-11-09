Read full article on original website
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote
Durrell Babbs, better known as r&b singer and songwriter Tank, is a veteran in the business with more credit than any accolade could justify. Aside from writing some of our favorite bedroom favorites, he’s penned some smash hits for his industry peers. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Legendary Gospel Ensemble SHEKINAH GLORY MINISTRY Teams with Producer on the Rise Avehre To Release, To Artist Project, Vol. 2
The platinum-selling worship ensemble, Shekinah Glory Ministry (known for gospel classics such as “Praise is What I Do” and “Yes”), have teamed up with an urban producer on the rise, Avehre, to release a four-song digital EP, The Artist Project, Vol. 2 (Kingdom Records). The set of songs, now available on all digital music platforms, […]
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
soultracks.com
British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62
(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
guitar.com
The story of Bootsy Collins’ Space Bass
Bootsy Collins is a one-of-a-kind musician, so it is completely reasonable that he would have a one-of-a-kind instrument created to accentuate his one-of-a-kind ensemble. We are, of course, talking about the Space Bass [sometimes referred to as The Star Bass], an instrument that would go on to become synonymous with Bootsy’s larger than life image.
BET
Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award At 'Soul Train Awards' 2022
Today, BET announced iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award at “Soul Train Awards” 2022. World-class musician, composer, and actor Morris Day is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band and as a hit-making solo artist with songs like “Oak Tree” and the #1 smash on the US R&B hits chart “Fishnets.” The Time is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.” The band’s successful music career spans four decades. Morris Day has appeared in multiple films including cult classic Purple Rain.
Anita Baker Announces First Tour in 28 Years
Just a year after gaining full control of her master recordings again, Anita Baker revealed a series of dates in 2023, marking the R&B singer’s first tour in 28 years. The tour, which starts on Feb. 11 in Florida and is scheduled to wrap up in California on Dec. 23, also marks the 40th anniversary of Baker’s debut album, The Songstress.
Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
Lane Webber, Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson & Hallea Jones Join Cast Of Toronto Indie Music Scene Feature ‘We Forgot To Break Up’
EXCLUSIVE: Rising Canadian talents Lane Webber Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson and Hallea Jones have joined the cast of queer, indie music feature We Forgot To Break Up. The film expands on the award-winning TIFF 2017 short film of the same name in which a young man meets up...
