Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
This holiday season could be 'the last hurrah' for consumer spending before economic slowdown
One reason inflation has held its grip on the U.S. economy is that American consumers continue to spend, seemingly undeterred by the price increases, which has in fact helped to fuel them. But how much longer will all that spending last?. The combined impact of federal relief during the earliest...
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity
It strikes the balance between growth and profitability.
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
Motley Fool
Why Yeti Holdings Stock Jumped Today
The maker of premium coolers reported a 20% increase in sales year over year. Revenue and earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates, sending the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
Motley Fool
Why Sea Limited, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Rocketed Higher Thursday
The broader market indexes started off the day in rally mode and never looked back. Stocks that have been beaten down the most over the past year saw some of the sharpest gains. While easing inflationary pressure is a step in the right direction, we're not out of the woods...
tipranks.com
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
msn.com
S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2023 take ‘complete U-turn’ as recession risks loom, according to BofA
The S&P 500 risks another leg down after a “complete U-turn” in 2023 earnings-per-share estimates for the U.S. stock-market index, according to a BofA Global Research note. “Forward estimates have been cut much larger than usual,” BofA equity and quant strategists said in a research note Monday. They...
Stocks mixed as Wall Street closes strong week; crypto falls
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading after drifting between modest...
Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation Data, FTX, Apple And Rivian In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday November 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher, Eyeing CPI Data and Crypto Fallout. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors looked to a key inflation reading prior to the start of trading while closely-tracking developments in cryptocurrency markets over concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
tipranks.com
Which Assets Can Boost Portfolio Returns Going into 2023?
Investors have been treading difficult waters for much of 2022. With the Fed continuing to bump up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation and Wall Street experts suggesting a looming recession, investors are scrambling to buffer their portfolios with inflation-ready assets for 2023. There has been a lot...
Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
