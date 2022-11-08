ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Midterm Election Results

Stay tuned here for updated election results in the Statewide, State House and US Congressional races. Unofficial results will be posted here as they become available.
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

California U.S. House Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Republicans who have denied or questioned the 2020 results are on the ballot Tuesday in these key states

Voters on Tuesday will encounter Republican candidates up and down the ballot who've denied or questioned the results of the presidential race Donald Trump lost. The so-called election deniers are running in Senate and House races, as well for statewide offices that have major influence over elections, such as governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Early voting turnout on pace to blow past prior midterm cycles

Early voting in the 2022 election cycle is on track to shatter turnout records from prior midterm cycles, with over 36 million early votes cast by Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Expected to surpass the record-breaking 39 million early...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox17

When will we know the results of the election?

WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark (home to Las Vegas) and Washoe (home to Reno) counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year. Here’s where things stand, with control of Congress still in the balance: WHAT WE KNOW
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
NEVADA STATE

