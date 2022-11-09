ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

US Couple Sentenced in Plot to Sell Nuclear Submarine Secrets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Citing the 'great danger' that a Navy engineer and his wife posed to U.S. security, a federal judge gave both of them lengthy prison terms Wednesday for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they thought was a representative of a foreign government. U.S....
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland scores in bunches to race past Western Carolina

Julian Reese scored 19 points and sparked one of several Maryland scoring runs as the host Terrapins defeated Western Carolina 71-51 on Thursday night in College Park, Md. Jahmir Young added 16 points and Hakim Hart had 10 points for Maryland (2-0), which was in control throughout its second straight home game to begin the season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maryland putting pieces together, hosts Western Carolina

Maryland had lots of good going for it to open the season under new coach Kevin Willard. The best part for the Terrapins might be what's to come. The next step comes Thursday night at home against Western Carolina. "It has been a crazy seven months to put together this...
CULLOWHEE, NC

