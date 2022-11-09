ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Election results: Polk County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Polk County, including races for nearby congressional and state Legislature races and contests for the county commission and school board. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
POLK COUNTY, FL
MSNBC

DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to supporters after being projected to win re-election in Florida over Democratic challenger former Rep. Charlie Crist. He thanked all those who voted and highlighted issues he focused on during his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters

Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Gaetz easily wins fourth term in Florida

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is projected to glide to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, easily deflecting a challenge from Democrat Rebekah Jones, a political newcomer, to win the rights to a fourth term on Capitol Hill. The Associated Press called the race at 8:45 p.m. The...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Feds push back in legal fight over Florida prescription drug importation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Biden administration this week asked a judge to reject allegations that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has “dragged its feet” on a Florida proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada and has not properly complied with a public-records request. U.S. Department of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy