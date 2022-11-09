ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Palm Beach Daily News

Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race

Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing  District 26, defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor.  With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000...
Tampa Bay Times

Florida election results: State Legislature

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races for Florida’s state House and tate Senate, including every race across Florida. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
AOL Corp

Maxwell Frost wins Florida race, becomes 1st Generation Z member of Congress

Florida House candidate Maxwell Frost won his race on Tuesday, becoming the first Generation Z member of Congress, the Associated Press projected. Frost will represent the state’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Orlando, in the House. He’ll succeed Rep. Val Demings, who tried unsuccessfully to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
Tampa Bay Times

On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters

Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
The Independent

Trump launches furious attack on ‘average’ DeSantis and Murdoch press amid GOP civil war over midterms

Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at New York Post and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch and Florida governor Ron DeSantis after the newspaper baron’s properties blasted the twice-impeached ex-president’s impact on the 2022 midterms and promoted the Florida governor as a potential 2024 Republican standard-bearer.
