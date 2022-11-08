Chuck Schumer says the Democrats retaining control of the Senate is a “victory and a vindication” for the party.Catherine Cortez Masto’s election in Nevada means the Democrats will hold the Senate for another two years, shocking those who were confident of a “red wave.”“The American people rejected the anti-Democratic extremist MAGA Republicans,” the Senate majority leader saidIn his address, he also said their “strong candidates beat some very flawed challengers who had no faith in Democracy.”“As the MAGA Republicans stoked fear and division, Democrats were talking about how we will deliver.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?Mark Kelly’s reelection brings Democrats one seat away from Senate controlMidterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?

NEVADA STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO