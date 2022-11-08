Read full article on original website
Chuck Schumer says the Democrats retaining control of the Senate is a “victory and a vindication” for the party.Catherine Cortez Masto’s election in Nevada means the Democrats will hold the Senate for another two years, shocking those who were confident of a “red wave.”“The American people rejected the anti-Democratic extremist MAGA Republicans,” the Senate majority leader saidIn his address, he also said their “strong candidates beat some very flawed challengers who had no faith in Democracy.”“As the MAGA Republicans stoked fear and division, Democrats were talking about how we will deliver.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?Mark Kelly’s reelection brings Democrats one seat away from Senate controlMidterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?
Joe Biden said on Sunday he was “not surprised” but "incredibly pleased" with the turnout in the US midterm elections after Democrats clinched control of the Senate, a major victory for the president as he looks to his next two years in office.“It is a reflection of the quality of our candidates,” said the president while speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit.The comments came as senator Catherine Cortez Masto was projected to win in Nevada beating her Republican counterpart Adam Laxalt, thereby strengthening Democrats across the election year and helping them secure 50 seats...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50...
