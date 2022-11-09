ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE - Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state's Constitution Revision Commission.The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.One of the measures, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment 1, sought to prevent properties' assessed values from increasing because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.The other proposed tax break, which...
Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Gaetz easily wins fourth term in Florida

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is projected to glide to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, easily deflecting a challenge from Democrat Rebekah Jones, a political newcomer, to win the rights to a fourth term on Capitol Hill. The Associated Press called the race at 8:45 p.m. The...
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024

Donald Trump blew into Sioux Gateway Airport last week not so much to praise Chuck Grassley and Kim Reynolds but to tell the cold, windblown diehards that he “very, very, very probably will do it again.” He set the stage for the 2024 presidential campaign before the midterm election was cast. Trump was loud enough […] The post Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
