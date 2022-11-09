Read full article on original website
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
How Much is Marco Rubio Worth?
Marco Rubio, 51, is a politician and author who has served as a Republican senator representing Florida since 2010. He has enjoyed a major media presence since running in the 2016 presidential...
What will life be like in MAGA red Miami-Dade County? Not as dandy as Republicans think | Opinion
Florida Republicans have managed to kill just about everything Miami-Dade County has stood for during the past five decades.
‘I have only begun to fight’: Here are 4 takeaways from DeSantis’ victory speech
Against the backdrop of a tall American flag, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was welcomed Tuesday by a crowd of cheering supporters who celebrated his reelection victory in Tampa.
Florida Constitutional Amendments: Votes fall short for property tax cuts
A majority of Florida voters appeared to support three amendments to the state constitution, but early election results showed all three still below the 60% threshold needed for the changes to be approved. All three ballot initiatives were offered by the state Legislature, which means each was put onto the...
Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE - Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state's Constitution Revision Commission.The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.One of the measures, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment 1, sought to prevent properties' assessed values from increasing because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.The other proposed tax break, which...
Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
‘This might kill me politically’: Dems’ support helps GOP candidate to verge of victory
When former socialite and Republican candidate for state representative Fabian Basabe touted support from Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez this past weekend, some local Democrats were confused.
Live updates: DeSantis, Rubio win; Salazar beats Taddeo; Miami Beach rejects Deauville site plan
Voters in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties — and nationwide — were at the polls on Tuesday for midterm elections. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.
Gaetz easily wins fourth term in Florida
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is projected to glide to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, easily deflecting a challenge from Democrat Rebekah Jones, a political newcomer, to win the rights to a fourth term on Capitol Hill. The Associated Press called the race at 8:45 p.m. The...
Bastien and Cabrera win as term limits reshape the Miami-Dade County Commission
Voters elected two new members of the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday, with Marleine Bastien winning the District 2 seat to succeed Jean Monestime, and Kevin Marino Cabrera winning the District 6 seat to succeed Rebeca Sosa.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
Ex-Proud Boy held rally for Rubio canvasser beaten in Hialeah. Now he thinks story was a lie
Gabriel Garcia believed Christopher Monzon, the Republican Party canvasser who said he was beaten up in Hialeah last month because of his political beliefs.
Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024
Donald Trump blew into Sioux Gateway Airport last week not so much to praise Chuck Grassley and Kim Reynolds but to tell the cold, windblown diehards that he “very, very, very probably will do it again.” He set the stage for the 2024 presidential campaign before the midterm election was cast. Trump was loud enough […] The post Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Broward municipal roundup: Incumbent mayors Thurston, Gomez and Newton win another term
In Broward County municipal races, incumbent mayors Ken Thurston of Lauderhill, Michelle Gomez of Tamarac and Scott Newton of Wilton Manors held on to their posts. Meanwhile Mayor Ana Ziade of North Lauderdale lost to challenger Samson Borgelin and Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner lost to Nick Sortal.
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
