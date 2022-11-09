Read full article on original website
Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona's secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona's secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Blowout win to give Pritzker more power in Springfield, fuel presidential speculation
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will enter his second term with more power in Springfield following his blowout win over Republican Darren Bailey, a romp that will undoubtedly fuel speculation over a possible presidential run in 2024. Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, taking 55% of the vote versus Bailey's...
Macon County incumbents reelected as Democrats maintain statehouse supermajorities
DECATUR — Macon County voters are sending all their incumbents back to the Illinois General Assembly, including two Democrats whose seats Republicans failed to flip. All but two of the county's state legislative races were uncontested. In the two true challenges, the Democratic incumbents came out on top – helping to maintain their party's supermajority status in both chambers.
