mytotalretail.com
How to Reset Your Inventory Management Strategy
Brands and retailers have never seen anything like this — rapidly changing consumer preferences, ongoing supply chain disruptions, an influx of inventory for some, all under the cloud of a looming recession. Anticipating consumer behavior in this market is challenging. And being able to get what you need when you need it is complex, which can make inventory planning and management feel like an incredibly frustrating gamble. Inventory strategies are evolving and brands that adopt innovative tactics to overcome the challenges of this strange market will thrive in spite of current conditions and whatever uncertainties the future may hold.
mytotalretail.com
3 Ways Retailers Can Gather, Harness and Effectively Use Zero-Party Data
Much of the conversation about how marketers can collect, harness and effectively use zero-party data focuses on brands, which struggle to gather it, or information consumers proactively provide, because businesses rarely maintain direct relationships with customers at scale. Retailers face an entirely different challenge: an abundance of consumer touchpoints and...
goodshomedesign.com
The World’s First Solar Powered Camper is Here, and It Can Drive 450 Miles in a Day!
More and more people are looking for eco-friendly ways to travel and try to reduce their carbon footprint. If you’re looking for a vehicle that is environmentally friendly and will also take you to every corner of the world, then this solar-powered camper might be your next big investment.
mytotalretail.com
Target Debuts New Larger-Format Store Focused on Online Fulfillment
Target has unveiled plans for its next-generation store design. At nearly 150,000 square feet, the retailer's new larger-format stores will optimize additional space in an effort to support same-day fulfillment services and deliver on its stores-as-hubs strategy for fulfillment of online orders. The new store format recently debuted in Katy, Texas, outside Houston, and is more than 20,000 square feet larger than the chain’s standard locations. The larger stores will offer a full range of merchandise, including an expanded food-and-beverage section, while also featuring backroom fulfillment space that's five times larger than previous spaces.
CNBC
The global shipping industry is facing a new problem — too many containers
While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
