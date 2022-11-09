Read full article on original website
LSU has clear path to College Football Playoff, but Tennessee's path is easier | Opinion
LSU can play its way to the College Football Playoff by beating Georgia in the SEC Championship. Tennessee needs help, but the Volunteers have shot.
How ESPN's Football Power Index ranks the College Football Playoff contenders
Tennessee dropped to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff Top 25 following the 27-13 loss at Georgia, the new consensus No. 1 team in the country. The Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC) still have a path to the four-team playoff bracket, though, if they can win out — they play Missouri on Saturday (Noon Eastern Time; TV: CBS) at Neyland Stadium and then road games at South Carolina and Vanderbilt close the regular-season schedule — and get some help from other teams.
Albany Herald
Despite disappointing effort at Carolina, Falcons still in playoff hunt
Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to put a positive spin on a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in which Atlanta was thoroughly outplayed in every facet while dropping its second straight game. “This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you,” Evans said....
College Football World Reacts To Big Noon Kickoff's Picks
A chaotic weekend severely altered the College Football Playoff landscape. Tennesee, Alabama, and Clemson received significant blows to their championship dreams in Week 10. That's shortened the list of candidates for the four-team postseason. On Wednesday, FOX released updated CFP rankings from the Big Noon Kickoff crew. Urban Meyer, Reggie...
247Sports
College football schedule Week 11: Alabama dynasty, TCU ranking, USC highlight Joel Klatt storylines
College football's Week 11 schedule is right around the corner, and FOX Sports color commentator Joel Klatt had some things to clean up after last weekend. With Alabama’s latest loss, there are new questions regarding Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. The second edition of the College Football Playoff...
Albany Herald
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Performance vs. Raiders: ‘I Think That Was One of My Better Games’
The Jacksonville Jaguars liked what they saw from Trevor Lawrence against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence liked it even more.
