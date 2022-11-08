ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
GREENSBORO, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
verticalmag.com

Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken.  According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights

Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Plea deal reached in 2020 Winston-Salem homicide case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Lamont Webster plead guilty to second degree murder Thursday for the killing of Marcus Jerome Reid on June 27, 2020. Marcus Reid was a son of Cynthia McClendon and would have celebrated his forty-first birthday on October 30, 2022. Mr. Reid was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy