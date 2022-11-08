Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Replacement candidate wins seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Two weeks ago, Susan Miller was not on the ballot for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. As of Tuesday, she has a seat at the table. Miller, the Republican Party’s ballot replacement for the late Stan Elrod, earned 20.3% of the vote and one of four seats serving District 2 […]
Student arrested in Greensboro, accused of bringing gun to Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was arrested on Thursday and accused of bringing a gun to Dudley High School. Court documents state that 20-year-old Jaelin Malachi Graves has been charged with misdemeanor having a weapon-gun on educational property. He allegedly had a pistol in his work bag. School officials found out about the gun […]
Burlington school district combatting teacher shortage with virtual instructors
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting next semester, some students in the Alamance/Burlington School System will have virtual teachers. The Board of Education approved a pilot program called Elevate K-12, which will help fill some of the open positions at Broadview Middle School. Broadview has the most teacher vacancies in the county. There are 13 open […]
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
'We are excited' | Greensboro Servant Center for homeless, disabled veterans to expand its site
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit that houses homeless and disabled veterans is expanding. The Servant Center was awarded over a million dollars to make the center a healthier and safer environment. News 2 spoke with the center's director about the new amenities the veterans will have to look...
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at North Carolina park with backpack, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Davidson County inmate taken back into custody, Department of Public Safety says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who escaped from Davidson County has been found. Johnny Porche allegedly escaped from Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington on Monday after he scaled a fence early in the morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison […]
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
UNCSA cancels classes after student shot in off-campus shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The University of North Carolina School of the Arts cancels classes after student is injured in off-campus shooting Tuesday night, according to a university alert. A woman and teen were shot in the chest in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to police. Design & Production student, Megan...
Guilford County task force works to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies around Guilford County are working to make sure people experiencing homelessness are in a warm place once the temperatures drop for the winter season. In High Point, Open Door Ministries has been in talks with winter weather shelters and hotels to get a head start on spaces available for […]
73-year-old man mixes up his usual lottery routine in NC — and it pays off big time
When the man went home to tell his wife, he said she didn’t believe him.
Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken. According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
Kernersville rancher sees unusual spike in his electric bill, News 2 helps to solve the problem
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — James Quick doesn’t let the grass grow under his feet. The rancher is usually up by sunrise and spends a good chunk of his day doing chores on the ranch. “I wake up every morning around 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. and come out (on...
Triad’s three largest school districts see shakeup on school boards
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad voters elected a shake-up on our three largest school boards Tuesday. Across Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School System, there are 12 new board members. Let's take a closer look at each one. Alamance-Burlington School System. Three new members were elected to...
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
Plea deal reached in 2020 Winston-Salem homicide case
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Lamont Webster plead guilty to second degree murder Thursday for the killing of Marcus Jerome Reid on June 27, 2020. Marcus Reid was a son of Cynthia McClendon and would have celebrated his forty-first birthday on October 30, 2022. Mr. Reid was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
