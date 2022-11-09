ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Better than three-quarters of precincts reporting, Cartwright still tops Bognet in 8th

By BORYS KRAWCZENIUK STAFF WRITER
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada Senate race remains too close to call

(The Center Square) – The high-profile race for Nevada’s seat in the U.S. Senate remained too close to call Wednesday morning as ballot counting continued. With 72% of the vote counted, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, held a razor-thin lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Laxalt had 49.9% of the vote, while Cortez Masto held 47.2% of the vote as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEVADA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024

Donald Trump blew into Sioux Gateway Airport last week not so much to praise Chuck Grassley and Kim Reynolds but to tell the cold, windblown diehards that he “very, very, very probably will do it again.” He set the stage for the 2024 presidential campaign before the midterm election was cast. Trump was loud enough […] The post Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hagerman mayor plans recount after bond issue narrowly fails

HAGERMAN — You can bet that next week, Mayor Alan Jay will be filling out a request for a recount. The $4.8 million water system revenue bond that city officials pinned their hopes on fell short by a single vote on Tuesday, 196 to 195. Jay said it is...
HAGERMAN, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

California voters decide propositions

SACRAMENTO - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting, shooting down initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. The two groups raised nearly $600 million in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy