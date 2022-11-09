Better than three-quarters of precincts reporting, Cartwright still tops Bognet in 8th

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crimson Hoax: Norm battles election results, promotes story of alternate victors
After an important set of midterm elections, scandal erupted at IUP. It was made public that Norm, IUP’s beloved mascot, as decided to denounce the results of the election, namely the victory of Josh Shapiro (D) as Governor and John Fetterman (D) as Senator. This does show Norm in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada Senate race remains too close to call
(The Center Square) – The high-profile race for Nevada’s seat in the U.S. Senate remained too close to call Wednesday morning as ballot counting continued. With 72% of the vote counted, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, held a razor-thin lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Laxalt had 49.9% of the vote, while Cortez Masto held 47.2% of the vote as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024
Donald Trump blew into Sioux Gateway Airport last week not so much to praise Chuck Grassley and Kim Reynolds but to tell the cold, windblown diehards that he “very, very, very probably will do it again.” He set the stage for the 2024 presidential campaign before the midterm election was cast. Trump was loud enough […] The post Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hagerman mayor plans recount after bond issue narrowly fails
HAGERMAN — You can bet that next week, Mayor Alan Jay will be filling out a request for a recount. The $4.8 million water system revenue bond that city officials pinned their hopes on fell short by a single vote on Tuesday, 196 to 195. Jay said it is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California voters decide propositions
SACRAMENTO - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting, shooting down initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. The two groups raised nearly $600 million in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a...
Comments / 0