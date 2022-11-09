Rebecca Janet “Becky” Wittkop, age 42 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 14 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

SAUK CENTRE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO