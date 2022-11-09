Read full article on original website
Rebecca Janet “Becky” Wittkop
Rebecca Janet “Becky” Wittkop, age 42 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 14 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
LaVaune “Daisy” M Schultz
Funeral Services were held Monday, November 7, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for LaVaune “Daisy” Schultz, age 91, of Long Prairie, MN who passed away on Wednesday, November 2, at CentraCare Long Prairie Nursing Home. Rev. Noah Wehrspann officiated and burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Long Prairie.
