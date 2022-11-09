Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Related
Woonsocket Call
Baldelli-Hunt heads back to office with a new City Council
WOONSOCKET – In a stunning change of political fortunes, city voters on Tuesday ousted three members of the City Council majority involved in the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office on Oct. 6, and elected six of the seven candidates she ran with for re-election in an effort to shake up the seven-member council.
ricentral.com
The results are in: Pascua wins Dist. 1 council seat; Coventry voters OK changes to charter
COVENTRY — From electing Jonathan Pascua to the town council, to approving nearly every charter change proposed to them, voters in Coventry let their voices be heard during the election Tuesday. With 57.6 percent of the vote, Pascua — who received 1,773 votes to his opponent’s 1,280, according to...
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
Turnto10.com
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt re-elected Woonsocket mayor after city council ousted her from office
(WJAR) — Woonsocket’s ousted mayor will soon be back in office. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt ran unopposed on Tuesday and got 76.2% of the vote, according to data from the Secretary of State. Just over a month ago, the Woonsocket City Council voted to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office. City councilwoman...
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
independentri.com
South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Mayor-elect Joe Polisena Jr.
The mayor doesn’t like to cry in front of a crowd. Joseph M. Polisena is more likely to drop F-bombs than drip tears on the lectern. Tuesday evening, General Election night, was different. This election was personal; it was blood; it was family. As soon as the polls closed,...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Valley Breeze
No sweat for Pawtucket Democrats in General Assembly, council races
PAWTUCKET – Primary winners for Pawtucket's General Assembly seats won their races on Tuesday with numbers anywhere from 60 to 18 percent of the total vote cast. They were easy wins for the Democrats, who continue to swat back any challenges from Republicans.
nrinow.news
Houle leads with voters, winning seat on Burrillville Town Council
BURRILLVILLE – A former restaurant owner with experience serving on a village fire district has secured a seat on the Burrillville Town Council, coming in first among five contenders for four open spots. David Houle was the top vote-getter in the unofficial tally Tuesday night, securing 3,483 votes –...
Turnto10.com
Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space
(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
Polisena Jr. to succeed father as Johnston’s next mayor
After almost 16 years, Johnston residents will soon have a new mayor.
warwickonline.com
NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING
Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
Union approves pay raises in move to attract more RIPTA bus drivers
The union spokesperson said the previous pay made it hard to recruit new bus drivers.
fallriverreporter.com
Robin Murphy of Fall River denied parole this week in “cult killings”
A Fall River woman known for her reported involvement in the city’s “cult killings” has been denied parole in a ruling handed down this week. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 14, 1981, in Bristol Superior Court, Robin Murphy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Karen Marsden and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Murphy had been indicted for first-degree murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge in exchange for her testimony at the trial of her co-defendants, Carl Drew and Carl Davis.
ABC6.com
High-ranking Providence Police Department official announces retirement
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — One of Providence’s finest is hanging up his badge. Thirty-five-year Providence Police Department veteran Thomas Verdi will retire November 19th. Commander Verdi spent most of his adult life as a Providence police officer. During his tenure with the department, some of his most notable accomplishments include being selected as a 2017 recipient of the Justice Assistance’s Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award, responding to the 9-11 terror attacks, and being a strong proponent of bringing family services and clinical social workers to the Providence Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux. The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.
ABC6.com
Frontline nurses, workers at Butler Hospital to protest low staffing levels
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Frontline nurses and workers at Care New England’s Butler Hospital plan to protest low staffing levels on Thursday. A nurse’s union spokesperson told ABC 6 News that staffing levels at the hospital are dangerously low. The workers are also asking for higher wages...
Comments / 0