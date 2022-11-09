Wooten takes early lead in Pasquotank Sheriff's race

Republican incumbent Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II took an early lead over Democratic challenger Eddie Graham Tuesday night after one-stop and absentee ballots were counted.

According to early vote totals, Wooten had 4,805 votes, or 53.77%, while Graham had 4,131 votes, or 46.23%.

Wooten was elected sheriff in 2018 when he defeated Graham by more than 900 votes, garnering 53.43% of the vote to Graham’s 46.57%.

In the at-large county commissioners race, incumbents Democrat Charles Jordan and Republican Barry Overman led the race for two board seats after early vote totals. Jordan had 4,778 votes, or 40.23%, while Overman had 3,922 votes, or 33.02%. Republican Wayne Parker had 3,177 votes, or 26.75%.

Jordan and Overman were both elected county commissioners in 2018. Parker is making his first run for political office.

Republican Pasquotank Clerk of the Superior Court Jennifer Thompson led Democratic challenger Monique Ferebee 50.91% to 49.09% after the early vote totals were released. Thompson had 4,510 votes to Ferebee’s 4,349 votes.

Thompson was appointed Clerk of Superior Court Feb. 1, 2021. Ferebee is an assistant district attorney in the 1st Judicial District.

Angela Spear Cobb and incumbent Pam Pureza were leading in early returns for two Inside City seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.

Cobb had 4,191 votes, or 29.69%, while Pureza had 3,846 votes, or 27.24%. Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris was in third with 2,495, or 17.67 percent. Carol Peterson was next with 2,022 votes, or 14.32%, while Tara White trailed with 1,518 votes, or 10.75%.

In the race for two Outside City Limits seats on the Board of Education, incumbent Sharon Warden and first-time candidate Tommy Old led the five-candidate race after early returns.

Warden had 3,923 votes, or 29.53%, while Old had 2,932 votes, or 22.07%. Incumbent George Archuleta was in third with 2,335 votes, or 17.58%. Tony Sawyer was next with 2,267 votes, or 17.07%, while Andrea Leigh Rosewall trailed with 1,773 votes, or 13.35%.

Republican Northern Outside Commissioner Sean Lavin, Republican Southern Outside Commissioner Jonathan Meads and Democrat Southern Inside Commissioner Cecil Perry were re-elected after running unopposed.

Meads had 1,954 votes, Perry 1,534 votes and Lavin 1,308 votes after early returns.

Steve Harris and Maurice Berry were both elected Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Harris had 5,919 votes, Berry 4,629 votes after early returns.