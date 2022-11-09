ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Wooten takes early lead in Pasquotank Sheriff's race

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwg0t_0j3r2f3v00

Republican incumbent Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II took an early lead over Democratic challenger Eddie Graham Tuesday night after one-stop and absentee ballots were counted.

According to early vote totals, Wooten had 4,805 votes, or 53.77%, while Graham had 4,131 votes, or 46.23%.

Wooten was elected sheriff in 2018 when he defeated Graham by more than 900 votes, garnering 53.43% of the vote to Graham’s 46.57%.

In the at-large county commissioners race, incumbents Democrat Charles Jordan and Republican Barry Overman led the race for two board seats after early vote totals. Jordan had 4,778 votes, or 40.23%, while Overman had 3,922 votes, or 33.02%. Republican Wayne Parker had 3,177 votes, or 26.75%.

Jordan and Overman were both elected county commissioners in 2018. Parker is making his first run for political office.

Republican Pasquotank Clerk of the Superior Court Jennifer Thompson led Democratic challenger Monique Ferebee 50.91% to 49.09% after the early vote totals were released. Thompson had 4,510 votes to Ferebee’s 4,349 votes.

Thompson was appointed Clerk of Superior Court Feb. 1, 2021. Ferebee is an assistant district attorney in the 1st Judicial District.

Angela Spear Cobb and incumbent Pam Pureza were leading in early returns for two Inside City seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.

Cobb had 4,191 votes, or 29.69%, while Pureza had 3,846 votes, or 27.24%. Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris was in third with 2,495, or 17.67 percent. Carol Peterson was next with 2,022 votes, or 14.32%, while Tara White trailed with 1,518 votes, or 10.75%.

In the race for two Outside City Limits seats on the Board of Education, incumbent Sharon Warden and first-time candidate Tommy Old led the five-candidate race after early returns.

Warden had 3,923 votes, or 29.53%, while Old had 2,932 votes, or 22.07%. Incumbent George Archuleta was in third with 2,335 votes, or 17.58%. Tony Sawyer was next with 2,267 votes, or 17.07%, while Andrea Leigh Rosewall trailed with 1,773 votes, or 13.35%.

Republican Northern Outside Commissioner Sean Lavin, Republican Southern Outside Commissioner Jonathan Meads and Democrat Southern Inside Commissioner Cecil Perry were re-elected after running unopposed.

Meads had 1,954 votes, Perry 1,534 votes and Lavin 1,308 votes after early returns.

Steve Harris and Maurice Berry were both elected Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Harris had 5,919 votes, Berry 4,629 votes after early returns.

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Newcomers win pair of Gates County Commissioner seats

GATESVILLE – Gates County citizens will see two new faces sitting at the table of county leadership, and a familiar face in a new place inside the office of Clerk of Superior Court. While the vote totals Tuesday’s General Election remain unofficial, they show political newcomers Brian Keith Rountree,...
GATES COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bertie voters elect two new Commissioners

WINDSOR – Michael White and Corey Ballance Sr. will have new part-time jobs beginning next month. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s General Election, White and Ballance respectively won the District 2 and District 3 seats on the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. This marked the second attempt by both men to earn a seat on the board. Each lost their first bids in the 2018 Democratic Primary.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Shields returns to Hertford County School Board

AHOSKIE – Following a 24-month absence, David Shields will return to the Hertford County Board of Education. While the results of Tuesday’s General Election remain unofficial, Shields topped a field of five candidates seeking the three seats up for grabs this year on the county’s school board.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NC House: Hunter ousted; Wray reelected

After the general election results from Nov. 8, many in the Roanoke-Chowan area will have new faces representing them at the state and federal level. Many of these changes were the results of redistricting, shuffling some constituents into different districts than before. Howard Hunter III, a four-term incumbent Democrat representing...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Suffolk City Council election results

SUFFOLK, Va. — This year, only two seats on Suffolk City Council were up for grabs, with the others having candidates run unopposed. With only one precinct not yet reporting in each race, Shelley Butler-Barlow is in the lead for the Chuckatuck Borough, while Leroy Bennett is leading in the Cypress Borough race.
SUFFOLK, VA
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Washington Examiner

Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great

Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Second round high school football match-ups

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Friday Nigh Flights Week 10 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police chase ends with crash in Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One juvenile faces several criminal charges and two others were apprehended Tuesday after a crash following the police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Chesapeake Police said officers found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sparrow and Indian River roads and tried to stop the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy