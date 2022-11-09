Nelson, Corprew, Leigh leading in Perquimans race

HERTFORD — Incumbent Wallace Nelson and first-time candidates Tim Corprew and James Ward won election to three seats on the Board of Commissioners Tuesday in Perquimans’ only contested race.

According to unofficial results, Nelson and fellow Republican Ward and Corprew, an unaffiliated candidate, were the top three finishers in the six-candidate field. Ward ousted incumbent Democrat Fondella Leigh by a little over 300 votes.

Nelson was the top vote-getter, finishing with 1,508 votes or 27.66 percent. Corprew was next with 1,305 votes or 23.94 percent. Ward was third with 1,161 votes or 21.29 percent.

Leigh was fourth with 853 votes or 15.65 percent. She was followed by fellow Democrat Keith Nowell who had 382 votes or 7.01 percent.

Quentin Jackson, a former Hertford town councilor who arrested last week on child sex-related charges, finished in sixth place with 243 votes or 4.46 percent.

Elsewhere in Perquimans, both Sheriff Shelby White and Todd Tilley were both re-elected after running unopposed.

In Chowan County, incumbent Democratic Clerk of Superior Court Michael John McArthur was trailing his challenger, unaffiliated candidate Dwayne L. Goodwin, by 37 votes following the release of one-stop votes.

Goodwin, a retired Chowan County sheriff, had 1,922 one-stop votes, or 50.49 percent to McArthur’s 1,885 votes or 49.51 percent following the counting of one-stop votes and one precinct.

In Edenton-Chowan’s three contested school board races, George Lewis was leading Maxine Mason for an at-large seat on the board following the release of one-stop votes and one precinct.

Lewis had 1,938 votes or 55.96 percent, to Mason’s 1,497 votes or 43.23 percent. There were also 28 write-in votes.

In the race for District 2, Seat 2 on the board, Ricky Browder was leading Tom Joyal with 974 votes or 62.88 percent to Joyal’s 567 votes or 36.60 percent.

In the race for District 3, Seat 1, Sherronne Battle was leading Nancy J. Heiniger following the release of early votes and one precinct’s votes. Battle had 624 votes or 58.4 percent to Heiniger’s 440 votes or 41.2 percent.

Three incumbent commissioners who ran unopposed — Bob Kirby, Ellis Lawrence and Larry McLaughlin — were elected to new terms. Also elected was Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight, who also was running unopposed.

Both counties also elected soil and water conservation district supervisors.

In Perquimans, Thomas L. Roach had 2,195 votes and Richard Saunders had 2,136

In Chowan, John T. Layton had 2,341 votes and Matthew Floyd had 1,815 following the release of early votes and the votes of one precinct.

In Perquimans, Daniel L. Flores and Linwood Hines were elected to two of the three commission seats on Minzies Creek Sanitary District.

Voting continued in Perquimans County without interruption Tuesday despite a brief power outage in the New Hope area.

Elections Director Jackie Greene said a power outage that appeared to affect a widespread area of New Hope did not affect voters’ ability to cast ballots at the New Hope precinct at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club. She said each voting machine at the polling site had an eight-hour battery charge that allowed it to be used even after the power went out.

In addition, election officials were planning to hook up a generator at the New Hope polling site in case the outage lasted an extended period of time.

“We’ve got a plan in place. We’re getting a generator out there,” Greene said around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

About an hour later, Greene said the outage was over and power to the New Hope polling site had been restored.

A spokeswoman for Dominion Power said the power company did have an outage at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road just before 10 a.m.

“The cause was a wire down due to a crossarm broken by the gusty winds this morning,” spokeswoman Bonita Harris said.

She said power was restored to the area by 12:15 p.m.