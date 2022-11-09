ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Nelson, Corprew, Leigh leading in Perquimans race

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28b9ot_0j3r2eBC00

HERTFORD — Incumbent Wallace Nelson and first-time candidates Tim Corprew and James Ward won election to three seats on the Board of Commissioners Tuesday in Perquimans’ only contested race.

According to unofficial results, Nelson and fellow Republican Ward and Corprew, an unaffiliated candidate, were the top three finishers in the six-candidate field. Ward ousted incumbent Democrat Fondella Leigh by a little over 300 votes.

Nelson was the top vote-getter, finishing with 1,508 votes or 27.66 percent. Corprew was next with 1,305 votes or 23.94 percent. Ward was third with 1,161 votes or 21.29 percent.

Leigh was fourth with 853 votes or 15.65 percent. She was followed by fellow Democrat Keith Nowell who had 382 votes or 7.01 percent.

Quentin Jackson, a former Hertford town councilor who arrested last week on child sex-related charges, finished in sixth place with 243 votes or 4.46 percent.

Elsewhere in Perquimans, both Sheriff Shelby White and Todd Tilley were both re-elected after running unopposed.

In Chowan County, incumbent Democratic Clerk of Superior Court Michael John McArthur was trailing his challenger, unaffiliated candidate Dwayne L. Goodwin, by 37 votes following the release of one-stop votes.

Goodwin, a retired Chowan County sheriff, had 1,922 one-stop votes, or 50.49 percent to McArthur’s 1,885 votes or 49.51 percent following the counting of one-stop votes and one precinct.

In Edenton-Chowan’s three contested school board races, George Lewis was leading Maxine Mason for an at-large seat on the board following the release of one-stop votes and one precinct.

Lewis had 1,938 votes or 55.96 percent, to Mason’s 1,497 votes or 43.23 percent. There were also 28 write-in votes.

In the race for District 2, Seat 2 on the board, Ricky Browder was leading Tom Joyal with 974 votes or 62.88 percent to Joyal’s 567 votes or 36.60 percent.

In the race for District 3, Seat 1, Sherronne Battle was leading Nancy J. Heiniger following the release of early votes and one precinct’s votes. Battle had 624 votes or 58.4 percent to Heiniger’s 440 votes or 41.2 percent.

Three incumbent commissioners who ran unopposed — Bob Kirby, Ellis Lawrence and Larry McLaughlin — were elected to new terms. Also elected was Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight, who also was running unopposed.

Both counties also elected soil and water conservation district supervisors.

In Perquimans, Thomas L. Roach had 2,195 votes and Richard Saunders had 2,136

In Chowan, John T. Layton had 2,341 votes and Matthew Floyd had 1,815 following the release of early votes and the votes of one precinct.

In Perquimans, Daniel L. Flores and Linwood Hines were elected to two of the three commission seats on Minzies Creek Sanitary District.

Voting continued in Perquimans County without interruption Tuesday despite a brief power outage in the New Hope area.

Elections Director Jackie Greene said a power outage that appeared to affect a widespread area of New Hope did not affect voters’ ability to cast ballots at the New Hope precinct at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club. She said each voting machine at the polling site had an eight-hour battery charge that allowed it to be used even after the power went out.

In addition, election officials were planning to hook up a generator at the New Hope polling site in case the outage lasted an extended period of time.

“We’ve got a plan in place. We’re getting a generator out there,” Greene said around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

About an hour later, Greene said the outage was over and power to the New Hope polling site had been restored.

A spokeswoman for Dominion Power said the power company did have an outage at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road just before 10 a.m.

“The cause was a wire down due to a crossarm broken by the gusty winds this morning,” spokeswoman Bonita Harris said.

She said power was restored to the area by 12:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Candidates weigh in on election night results

Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Election results for Dare County, North Carolina announced

Results are in for the 2022 general election, with 50.53% percent of registered North Carolina voters casting a ballot, for a total of 3,745,547 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Republicans maintained their two U.S. Senate seats with a victory by Ted Budd. As a result, North Carolina’s delegation in the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
obxtoday.com

Election 2022: Results from Dare County

The results of the general election from Dare County held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, per the NC State Board of Elections are as follows:. For additional election results surrounding the state of North Carolina, click here.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Ray White Receives Prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

On Nov. 8, Dare County issued this release announcing that community leader Ray White had been honored with the Long Leaf Pine Award. Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request

The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
KITTY HAWK, NC
High School Football PRO

Hertford, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The East Columbus High School football team will have a game with Perquimans High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HERTFORD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills, November 6

We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills. He died at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 after a brief battle with colon cancer. Paul lived life to the fullest and if you asked anyone, they would tell you he was an amazing man. He cared for his family, his friends and anyone who came into his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed building anything he could, being near the water, and being the life of the party. His laugh and accent will be remembered by all.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Washington Examiner

Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great

Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
chainstoreage.com

Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach

A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Road closures announced ahead of 2022 OBX Marathon

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local officials are advising residents and motorists of road closures ahead of this year’s OBX marathon The 2022 OBX Marathon is happening this Sunday, Nov. 13. From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, officials say the western southbound lane of 158 will be closed. The event starts at 7 a. […]
NAGS HEAD, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy