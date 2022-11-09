Read full article on original website
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis stretches cash lead in Jacksonville mayoral race
LeAnna Cumber, Donna Deegan and others have ground to make up. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis expanded his fundraising advantage last month in the 2023 mayoral race. The bulk of Davis’ October fundraising went to his campaign account. He raised $134,450 in hard money, pushing the account over...
fernandinaobserver.com
City Manager’s Comments – Election
Another biannual general election has closed. We can now pause from the contentious rhetoric that plague the campaign season — perhaps for two days before the 2024 campaigns crank up. Congratulations to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. The margin of his victory over former governor and...
Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
fernandinaobserver.com
Fernandina Beach Voters Elect Bradley Bean New Mayor
Fernandina Beach, with a median resident age of 55, isn’t the sort of place you’d expect a 20-something mayor, but that’s now the case as City Commissioner Bradley Bean bested fellow Commissioner David Sturges 64%-36%. As the only other person running, Sturges is set to become the next vice mayor.
News4Jax.com
Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach meets criteria for machine recount
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – It appeared Wednesday that the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach would be heading to a machine recount, and the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office sent a news release acknowledging just that. The unofficial results of the election showed a .11% margin between the two...
Clay County Elections 2022: Bean wins congressional seat in District 4
Aaron Bean, a Republican state senator, easily defeated LaShonda "L.J." Holloway, a Democrat, on Tuesday night for an open seat in Congress created by redistricting. The new District 4, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, covers all of Clay County, Nassau County and about half of Duval County.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday:
Clay County Elections 2022: Results in race for Clay County Commission seat announced
Alexandra Compere, a Republican, defeated Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in the race for District 2 Clay County commissioner, a seat vacated by term limits. In unofficial returns with all 6 precincts reporting, Compere received 62.22 percent of the vote to Edwards 37.78 percent.
fernandinaobserver.com
City Races Go to Runoffs
Two Fernandina Beach City Commission runoffs are coming coming Dec. 13. Incumbent Mike Lednovich, who had 44% of the Seat 4 vote on election day and James Antun, who had 34%, will face off for that seat. Genece Minshew, who had 40.6% of the vote in Seat 5 will contest the seat with Darron Ayscue, who had 31.7%.
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
News4Jax.com
Duval County Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene receives evaluation from school board
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DCPS Superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, was given an annual evaluation by the school board Tuesday. Greene received strong commendations for eliminating ‘F’ grades from traditional schools, leading schools successfully through the pandemic, and building and promoting community partnerships. The board’s input is part of...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Pier repaired, will reopen Saturday, mayor says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A section of the new Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away during Nicole, but the mayor says the pier will be open Saturday after a temporary repair. Sections of the new pier are designed to break away during large waves, which is what happened to the...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: referendum on sales tax to fund schools passes
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County voters approved a referendum that creates a half-cent sales tax. The funds from the tax will contribute directly to Columbia County schools. Upgrades to buildings, technology and other needs within schools will be addressed. The largest project the tax will fund is building...
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
WCJB
Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat. Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
Clay County commissioners approve new ordinance on sale of dogs, cats
The Clay County Board of County Commissioners passed an updated animal ordinance Wednesday night. The change is regarding the retail sale of dogs and cats. It does not apply to animal shelters and animal welfare organizations.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
