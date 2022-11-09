ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

floridapolitics.com

Daniel Davis stretches cash lead in Jacksonville mayoral race

LeAnna Cumber, Donna Deegan and others have ground to make up. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis expanded his fundraising advantage last month in the 2023 mayoral race. The bulk of Davis’ October fundraising went to his campaign account. He raised $134,450 in hard money, pushing the account over...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Manager’s Comments – Election

Another biannual general election has closed. We can now pause from the contentious rhetoric that plague the campaign season — perhaps for two days before the 2024 campaigns crank up. Congratulations to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. The margin of his victory over former governor and...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Fernandina Beach Voters Elect Bradley Bean New Mayor

Fernandina Beach, with a median resident age of 55, isn’t the sort of place you’d expect a 20-something mayor, but that’s now the case as City Commissioner Bradley Bean bested fellow Commissioner David Sturges 64%-36%. As the only other person running, Sturges is set to become the next vice mayor.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach meets criteria for machine recount

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – It appeared Wednesday that the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach would be heading to a machine recount, and the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office sent a news release acknowledging just that. The unofficial results of the election showed a .11% margin between the two...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Races Go to Runoffs

Two Fernandina Beach City Commission runoffs are coming coming Dec. 13. Incumbent Mike Lednovich, who had 44% of the Seat 4 vote on election day and James Antun, who had 34%, will face off for that seat. Genece Minshew, who had 40.6% of the vote in Seat 5 will contest the seat with Darron Ayscue, who had 31.7%.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat. Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

