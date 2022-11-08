Read full article on original website
Brevard Public Schools Closed For Tropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Florida – All Brevard Public Schools and District offices will be closed beginning Wednesday morning, November 9th, through Thursday, November 10th, due to potential impacts caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. All school activities, events, and programs for these two days are also canceled. BPS is already closed...
Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach and powerful winds are being felt up and down Florida’s east coast. A recommended evacuation order went into effect in...
Local schools to close Wed, Thurs ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
Local public schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole continues to veer westward toward Florida’s east coast. The School District of Indian River County made the announcement Monday afternoon. Schools were already scheduled to close Friday for the Veterans Day holiday. Nicole was traveling northwest at...
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...
Hurricane Nicole: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix announced stores in two Central Florida counties will close early on Nov. 9 due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Publix officials said locations in Brevard and Indian River counties will close at noon on Wednesday. The grocery chain said all locations in both counties are expected...
WATCH: Transformer blows in Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole
Video shows a transformer blowing and lighting up the sky in Melbourne Beach, Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole. Power outages are widespread after the system came ashore as a hurricane.
Evacuations recommended for some in Brevard County ahead of Nicole’s impact
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A recommended evacuation takes effect for some residents in Brevard County on Wednesday morning. Brevard County officials are expecting significant impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. There are concerns over rain, tropical storm-force winds, coastal erosion and a potential storm surge. Brevard County schools will be...
Hurricane Nicole churns closer to Florida’s East Coast with sustained winds of 75 mph, Osceola could see 60 -70 mph winds, 4-8 inches of rain
Osceola County is urging residents to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Nicole, which is currently located about 80 miles off the coast of Palm Beach on Florida’s east coast. Forecasters are predicting Osceola to receive about 4-8 inches of rain, with strong winds between 60 and 70 mph and the possibility of tornadoes. Osceola County will likely see the strongest wind and heaviest rainfall early Thursday between 2 am and 10 am.
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
City of Palm Bay declares local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
PALM BAY, Fla. – The City of Palm Bay has declared a local state of emergency, Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida. According to a release, the emergency declaration will enable the city to expedite the process of getting essential goods and services to help the recovery effort after Nicole hits.
Hurricane Nicole: Weather tourists on Indialantic Beach in Melbourne, Florida
Ahead of Hurricane Nicole, several people scurried to the beaches near Melbourne, Florida on the state's east coast to sway in the winds and take in the waves. Experts and emergency personnel say to stay away from the ocean in conditions like this.
City of Titusville Declares Local State of Emergency
WHEREAS, Hurricane Nicole has developed as a major hurricane and is expected to strengthen; and. WHEREAS, this hurricane is currently threatening the City of Titusville, Florida and on its current predicted track could threaten the Florida Atlantic Coast within 48 to 72 hours; and. WHEREAS, the City of Titusville has...
Parish Medical Center activates emergency response protocols ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Officials at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville said the hospital would be enacting emergency response protocols Wednesday evening due to the potential effects from Tropical Storm Nicole. Beginning at 6 p.m. the hospital will initiate a partial lockdown of the facility. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Melbourne Orlando International Airport to close due to tropical storm
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Orlando International Airport will close on Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The airport will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with the goal of resuming normal operations as quickly as possible once conditions are safe. As a reminder, do not come...
Volusia County beachside homes at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials up and down the coast have been saying beach erosion is a concern. There's been a lot of damage in the parts of our beach communities from Hurricane Ian. There's a drop-off at a home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. Part of the structure went down Wednesday...
Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach
If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
