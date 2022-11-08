ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

brevardtimes.com

Brevard Public Schools Closed For Tropical Storm Nicole

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida – All Brevard Public Schools and District offices will be closed beginning Wednesday morning, November 9th, through Thursday, November 10th, due to potential impacts caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. All school activities, events, and programs for these two days are also canceled. BPS is already closed...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Local schools to close Wed, Thurs ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

Local public schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole continues to veer westward toward Florida’s east coast. The School District of Indian River County made the announcement Monday afternoon. Schools were already scheduled to close Friday for the Veterans Day holiday. Nicole was traveling northwest at...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...
positivelyosceola.com

Hurricane Nicole churns closer to Florida’s East Coast with sustained winds of 75 mph, Osceola could see 60 -70 mph winds, 4-8 inches of rain

Osceola County is urging residents to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Nicole, which is currently located about 80 miles off the coast of Palm Beach on Florida’s east coast. Forecasters are predicting Osceola to receive about 4-8 inches of rain, with strong winds between 60 and 70 mph and the possibility of tornadoes. Osceola County will likely see the strongest wind and heaviest rainfall early Thursday between 2 am and 10 am.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
titusville.com

City of Titusville Declares Local State of Emergency

WHEREAS, Hurricane Nicole has developed as a major hurricane and is expected to strengthen; and. WHEREAS, this hurricane is currently threatening the City of Titusville, Florida and on its current predicted track could threaten the Florida Atlantic Coast within 48 to 72 hours; and. WHEREAS, the City of Titusville has...
TITUSVILLE, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County beachside homes at risk of collapsing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials up and down the coast have been saying beach erosion is a concern. There's been a lot of damage in the parts of our beach communities from Hurricane Ian. There's a drop-off at a home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. Part of the structure went down Wednesday...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL

