Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis stretches cash lead in Jacksonville mayoral race
LeAnna Cumber, Donna Deegan and others have ground to make up. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis expanded his fundraising advantage last month in the 2023 mayoral race. The bulk of Davis’ October fundraising went to his campaign account. He raised $134,450 in hard money, pushing the account over...
fernandinaobserver.com
City Manager’s Comments – Election
Another biannual general election has closed. We can now pause from the contentious rhetoric that plague the campaign season — perhaps for two days before the 2024 campaigns crank up. Congratulations to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. The margin of his victory over former governor and...
News4Jax.com
Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach meets criteria for machine recount
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – It appeared Wednesday that the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach would be heading to a machine recount, and the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office sent a news release acknowledging just that. The unofficial results of the election showed a .11% margin between the two...
Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina City Commission race goes to runoff between Genece Minshew, Darron Ayscue
Ayscue rallied to both raise and spend more money in the race. It’ll go to a runoff between City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew, and Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 310, for who will take Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission, which Len Kreger filled for the past seven years.
Clay County Elections 2022: Results in race for Clay County Commission seat announced
Alexandra Compere, a Republican, defeated Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in the race for District 2 Clay County commissioner, a seat vacated by term limits. In unofficial returns with all 6 precincts reporting, Compere received 62.22 percent of the vote to Edwards 37.78 percent.
fernandinaobserver.com
City Races Go to Runoffs
Two Fernandina Beach City Commission runoffs are coming coming Dec. 13. Incumbent Mike Lednovich, who had 44% of the Seat 4 vote on election day and James Antun, who had 34%, will face off for that seat. Genece Minshew, who had 40.6% of the vote in Seat 5 will contest the seat with Darron Ayscue, who had 31.7%.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday:
News4Jax.com
Clay County voters approve 1 mill property tax for schools
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Clay County approved the continuation of the additional 1 mill ad valorem tax for schools district and charter school security expenses. The ballot read, “to fund safety and security for public students and staff, and provide operating expenses of the district, beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2027.”
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
Jacksonville Beach mayor says they lost 50% of dunes since Nicole, Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach fared well through Nicole; however the dunes have now taken back-to-back beatings by tropical storms. They’re in rough shape. The Mayor of Jacksonville Beach Chris Hoffman says between the back-to-back storms, their local beach expert says they lost 50% of the dunes but they did their job.
Clay County commissioners approve new ordinance on sale of dogs, cats
The Clay County Board of County Commissioners passed an updated animal ordinance Wednesday night. The change is regarding the retail sale of dogs and cats. It does not apply to animal shelters and animal welfare organizations.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Nassau County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Nassau County has declared a local State of Emergency on 11/8/22, effective at 3:00 PM. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect. Strong wind...
News4Jax.com
Voluntary evacuation orders for portions of Nassau County ahead of Nicole
Nassau County announced at 9 a.m. Wednesday that voluntary evacuations have been ordered for Zones A & D in the county. Zone A includes Amelia Island’s beaches and low areas, and Zone D includes Nassauville, Blackrock, Pirates Wood and Chester. A shelter was opened at the Callahan multi-use facility...
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Several seats were up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in the 2022 midterm election. Several seats were up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in the 2022 midterm election. Many of those races surrounded board of commissioners positions. In...
