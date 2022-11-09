ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Davis stretches cash lead in Jacksonville mayoral race

LeAnna Cumber, Donna Deegan and others have ground to make up. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis expanded his fundraising advantage last month in the 2023 mayoral race. The bulk of Davis’ October fundraising went to his campaign account. He raised $134,450 in hard money, pushing the account over...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Manager’s Comments – Election

Another biannual general election has closed. We can now pause from the contentious rhetoric that plague the campaign season — perhaps for two days before the 2024 campaigns crank up. Congratulations to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. The margin of his victory over former governor and...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach meets criteria for machine recount

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – It appeared Wednesday that the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach would be heading to a machine recount, and the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office sent a news release acknowledging just that. The unofficial results of the election showed a .11% margin between the two...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina City Commission race goes to runoff between Genece Minshew, Darron Ayscue

Ayscue rallied to both raise and spend more money in the race. It’ll go to a runoff between City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew, and Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 310, for who will take Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission, which Len Kreger filled for the past seven years.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Races Go to Runoffs

Two Fernandina Beach City Commission runoffs are coming coming Dec. 13. Incumbent Mike Lednovich, who had 44% of the Seat 4 vote on election day and James Antun, who had 34%, will face off for that seat. Genece Minshew, who had 40.6% of the vote in Seat 5 will contest the seat with Darron Ayscue, who had 31.7%.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Clay County voters approve 1 mill property tax for schools

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Clay County approved the continuation of the additional 1 mill ad valorem tax for schools district and charter school security expenses. The ballot read, “to fund safety and security for public students and staff, and provide operating expenses of the district, beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2027.”
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy