Omaha Press Club honors Gov. Ricketts with caricature
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is on the wall. The Omaha Press Club honored the two-term Nebraska governor Thursday night by unveiling a caricature drawing of Ricketts for its Barroom Floor faces gallery. The unveiling will take place during a ceremony that will also include a roasting of...
Cloudy skies and cool conditions Wednesday; Much colder Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a very warm day for this time of year during Election Day, our conditions will start to change during the day Wednesday, with much colder temperatures for the day Thursday and beyond. With a strong cold front on the way to the viewing area,...
