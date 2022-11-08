Read full article on original website
ubbulls.com
Bulls Wrap Up Fall Season at UB Invite
BUFFALO, NY - The University at Buffalo women's tennis team hosted the UB Fall Invite this past weekend, welcoming competitors from NJIT, Cornell, Syracuse, and Niagara. The weekend was played in a hidden dual format with UB playing different teams each day. On Friday, UB matched up with NJIT winning...
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo
Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
thevillagerny.com
Opening Ellicottville Location Before Thanksgiving
Ellicottville is always seeing new businesses coming in as the village and town grows into more of a vacation destination. The newest business confirmed for a Washington Street storefront is 12 Gates of EVL. 12 Gates is a successful brewery from the north of Ellicottville and they are setting up shop at 14 Washington where Ratchet Hatchet was. Ratchet Hatchet out grew the space and are moving to a larger spot in the Kwik Fill Plaza. As The Villager likes to do, we contacted 12 Gates and was put in contact with Tom Kirchmeyer who answered some questions about the new endeavor being set up on the main drag here in Ellicottville.
WIVB
Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
WGRZ TV
Vacant Building Catches Fire in Buffalo
Buffalo fire officials told us they don't know the cause. but did call it *suspicious.
Movie scenes being shot from helicopter over Buffalo
Those scenes are expected to include the city's iconic waterfront, the Skyway and the downtown Buffalo skyline.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
What will winter be like in Buffalo? Watch our Winter Weather Outlook
Our Winter Weather Outlook special airs on News 4 at 6.
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees Thursday to snow on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the forecast will take a chilly turn with cold temperatures and lake effect rain and snow showers this weekend. From the 70s last weekend to 30s this weekend, get ready for this dose of weather whiplash!. The...
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
ubmd.com
Black Men in White Coats Chapter Established at UB
A Black Men in White Coats chapter has been established at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is named in honor of the late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, the school’s former associate director of admissions who died July 4 in a fire at his North Buffalo home.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
buffalorising.com
Done Deal: 207 Chandler
A Chandler Street property traded hands last week. Dominic Varallo paid $315,000 for a one-story, 14,300 sq.ft. building at 207 Chandler Street. Charles Lockwood and Paul Burket were the sellers. Varallo owns Spring Lake Winery on Rochester Road in Lockport. According to Business First, Varallo is considering rehabbing the building...
FREE Buffalo Goo Goo Dolls Concert on New Year’s Eve
The Goo Goo Dolls are coming home to play a free concert on New Year's Eve in their hometown of Buffalo, New York!. We had the special announcement this morning during Clay & Company! West Seneca natives Robby Takac and Johnny Rzeznik will be coming home on New Year's Eve to play a concert at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino! The show is going to be free.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
