Buffalo, NY

ubbulls.com

Bulls Wrap Up Fall Season at UB Invite

BUFFALO, NY - The University at Buffalo women's tennis team hosted the UB Fall Invite this past weekend, welcoming competitors from NJIT, Cornell, Syracuse, and Niagara. The weekend was played in a hidden dual format with UB playing different teams each day. On Friday, UB matched up with NJIT winning...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo

Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

Opening Ellicottville Location Before Thanksgiving

Ellicottville is always seeing new businesses coming in as the village and town grows into more of a vacation destination. The newest business confirmed for a Washington Street storefront is 12 Gates of EVL. 12 Gates is a successful brewery from the north of Ellicottville and they are setting up shop at 14 Washington where Ratchet Hatchet was. Ratchet Hatchet out grew the space and are moving to a larger spot in the Kwik Fill Plaza. As The Villager likes to do, we contacted 12 Gates and was put in contact with Tom Kirchmeyer who answered some questions about the new endeavor being set up on the main drag here in Ellicottville.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
WIVB

Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo

After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece

Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
BUFFALO, NY
ubmd.com

Black Men in White Coats Chapter Established at UB

A Black Men in White Coats chapter has been established at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is named in honor of the late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, the school’s former associate director of admissions who died July 4 in a fire at his North Buffalo home.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
BUFFALO, NY
Done Deal: 207 Chandler

Done Deal: 207 Chandler

A Chandler Street property traded hands last week. Dominic Varallo paid $315,000 for a one-story, 14,300 sq.ft. building at 207 Chandler Street. Charles Lockwood and Paul Burket were the sellers. Varallo owns Spring Lake Winery on Rochester Road in Lockport. According to Business First, Varallo is considering rehabbing the building...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

FREE Buffalo Goo Goo Dolls Concert on New Year’s Eve

The Goo Goo Dolls are coming home to play a free concert on New Year's Eve in their hometown of Buffalo, New York!. We had the special announcement this morning during Clay & Company! West Seneca natives Robby Takac and Johnny Rzeznik will be coming home on New Year's Eve to play a concert at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino! The show is going to be free.
BUFFALO, NY

