Herald & Review
County Board says goodbye to ousted incumbents
DECATUR — Following a landslide midterm election for Republican members, the Macon County Board on Thursday said goodbye to ousted incumbents in its last meeting before the board considerably downsizes. With current board members’ seats set to expire on Nov. 30, the board ushered through unanimous votes on budgets...
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
wlds.com
Butler Resigning From ILGA For Job With IL Railroad Association
87th District State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield is resigning. Butler made the announcement this morning on Twitter, citing a new opportunity to work full-time with the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler has served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2015 and was recently re-elected unopposed to his seat after winning...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
wgel.com
Sorento Parents File Suit Against School Trustees
Parents from the Sorento area have filed a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, seeking a judicial review of a September 6 decision by the Regional Board of School Trustees to deny a petition to annex from Bond County Community Unit 2. The document was filed by the Sorento Parents...
edglentoday.com
Andreas Defeats Ming-Mendoza For Madison County Clerk, GOP Retains Majority In County Board, Three Win Judge Races
EDWARDSVILLE - Republican Linda Andreas defeated Democratic incumbent Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the race for the County Clerk, while the GOP retained its majority on the County Board and also won the three elections for circuit judges in results from Madison County during Tuesday's mid-term elections. Andreas won the County Clerk...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
edglentoday.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties
ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
Herald & Review
Prohibition ends in Macon County's South Wheatland Township
MACON — During an Election Day watch party Tuesday night, Julie Butler brought out some of the products she and her husband Paul plan to sell when they open the Macon Mead and Winery. “We’ve been watching TV and looking at the website,” she said. “And we’ve been drinking...
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
wlds.com
Morgan County Signs Resolution Against Use of Eminent Domain in Proposed CO2 Pipeline Project
The Morgan County Commissioners took a step in trying to keep eminent domain from being used in the construction of a proposed pipeline this morning. Navigator CO2 Ventures, the Texas-based company that wants to build the 1,300-mile CO2 sequestration pipeline through the heart of West Central Illinois, filed paperwork to petition for a permit with the ICC in late July.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police Chief Pulido resigns, Ford appointed new chief
Marcos Pulido has resigned as Alton Police Chief. In a move that was anticipated in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election, Pulido will take a job with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. He will be the Assistant Sheriff, which is second in command to the Sheriff-elect Jeff Connor. Pulido...
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Morrisonville Woman Arrested For Embezzlement
A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Wrong Way Crash Kills Woman; Sends Multiple People To Hospital In Sangamon County
A 35-year-old female has died following a four-vehicle fatal traffic crash involving a car going northbound in the southbound lanes. On November 8th, around 7:38 PM, A 2018 GMC Sierra driven by a 44-year-old man from Auburn, Illinois entered I-55 northbound in the southbound lanes from the exit ramp at milepost 88. The man struck two vehicles; a 2008 Mercury sable driven by a 35-year-old female from Clayton, North Carolina, and a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by a 61-year-old male from Granite City, Illinois. A semi-truck driven by a 37-year-old man from Spring, Texas drove through the debris immediately after the impact damaging the truck.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 11/10/22
The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Dotty M. Eppenger, age 35, of Taylorville was arrested for domestic battery. Ashlyn N. Hrabak, age 25, of Taylorville was arrested on two counts of retail theft. Brandon A. Durbin, age 31, of Taylorville was arrested on two counts...
