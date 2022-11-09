Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Secretary of State briefing lists election night problems, next steps
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are still thousands of potential votes left to be counted before election results can become official and the Kansas Secretary of State’s office said in a briefing Wednesday that more than 25,000 mail in ballots have yet to be returned. Bryan Caskey, the state...
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
LJWORLD
Final, unofficial vote totals from Douglas County for local races , governor, attorney general, other statewide races
Douglas County has finished counting votes for the evening and has released unofficial vote totals for the county. Here’s a look at major races. Douglas County Commission expansion. Voters are asked to decide whether the Douglas County Commission should expand to five members, up from three today. A yes...
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas election results: Scott Schwab reelected as secretary of state
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
Polls close in Kansas, elections results come in
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls have officially closed for the Kansas General Election on Tuesday. Kansans were asked to vote on two constitutional amendments, a new Attorney General, a new Governor and more. Senator Jerry Moran has retained his Senate seat. He will now serve as senator for a third term after defeating opponents Mark R. […]
2022 Midterm Election Results
2022 Midterm Election Results 2022 Midterm Election Results 2022 Midterm Election Results 2022 Midterm Election Results 2022 Midterm Election Results
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
Kansas voters are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor
Voters cast their ballots at Heritage Hall on Tuesday in Topeka, Kan. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly faces challenger Republican state AttorneyMichael B. Thomas / Getty Images. Voters in the Republican stronghold of Kansas are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor or make the switch to a conservative Republican challenger. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports:
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriff elections passes
The amendment regarding sheriffs has two parts.
Wichita Eagle
Sure, Kansas is a Republican state. Kelly’s win proves it isn’t all that conservative
Well of course Kansans decided to elect Laura Kelly to another term as their governor. Yes, it was close — did anybody expect otherwise? — but while this is famously a Republican state, it’s not a reliably conservative state. There is a difference, even now. We know...
KSN News Kansas general election video updates
Click here for the latest Election night updates from the KSN News team.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
All 6 Kansas Supreme Court justices keep their jobs
Kansas voters have decided to retain all six of the seven Kansas Supreme Court justices who were on the general election ballot Tuesday.
Rahjes, Fort Hays State to host agriculture forum
Kansas District 110 Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
Kansas constitutional amendment on legislative oversight
Kansas voters are deciding on two more possible changes to the Kansas Constitution on Election Day.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 1