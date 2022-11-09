ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight

TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kansas election results: Scott Schwab reelected as secretary of state

Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Polls close in Kansas, elections results come in

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls have officially closed for the Kansas General Election on Tuesday. Kansans were asked to vote on two constitutional amendments, a new Attorney General, a new Governor and more. Senator Jerry Moran has retained his Senate seat. He will now serve as senator for a third term after defeating opponents Mark R. […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WEKU

Kansas voters are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor

Voters cast their ballots at Heritage Hall on Tuesday in Topeka, Kan. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly faces challenger Republican state AttorneyMichael B. Thomas / Getty Images. Voters in the Republican stronghold of Kansas are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor or make the switch to a conservative Republican challenger. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports:
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Rahjes, Fort Hays State to host agriculture forum

Kansas District 110 Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy