Webb County, TX

KEYC

Rep. Brad Finstad wins re-election; Ettinger concedes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Finstad was first elected to the seat in a special election in August, to fill out the remained of the term of the late congressman Jim Hagedorn. Finstad is a farmer and former state director for rural development for the USDA, executive director of the center for rural policy and development, member of the Minnesota house and executive director of the Minnesota Turkey growers association.
MINNESOTA STATE
HuffPost

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Remains On A Knife Edge

DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race with fewer than 100 votes separating her and her opponent Wednesday night in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeats Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeated Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District. The 34th District is located along the Texas-Mexico border. Republicans were determined to hold onto the seat Flores flipped red in June. Election 2022 Texas Results Explore more election results. House...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Michelle Fischbach wins reelection in 7th District

MINNEAPOLIS -- Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach has won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, the AP projects. In 2020, Fischbach decisively flipped the district, which had been represented by DFL Rep. Collin Peterson for three decades. Fischbach defeated Jill Abahsain for reelection. Abahsain is a writer and...
MINNESOTA STATE
WTVCFOX

Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee

The AP has called the race for Tennessee Governor with Bill Lee winning reelection. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to reelection

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is projected to easily win reelection on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Democrat Marcus Flowers, an Army veteran, to secure a second term in Georgia’s deep-red 14th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 8:55 p.m. In just two years on...
GEORGIA STATE
KTUL

US Rep. Hern wins reelection for Oklahoma's 1st District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Incumbent Kevin Hern will serve a second term as U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's First Congressional District. Hern beat out Democrat Adam Martin and Independent Evelyn Rogers for reelection with 61% of the vote. After moving to the Sooner State in 1999, Hern has had a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kait 8

Rep. Rick Crawford re-elected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Rick Crawford will serve another term as U.S. Representative for District 1. Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated Democratic challenger State Representative Monte Hodges and Independent Roger B. Daugherty. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WEKU

Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle. Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters. Lee...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

US Sen. Duckworth defeats Chicago-area lawyer, wins 2nd term

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is seeking reelection Tuesday in Illinois against political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago. The 54-year-old was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2017, beating out incumbent Republican Mark Kirk, and in April 2018 became the first senator to give birth while in office. Salvi, a Chicago-area personal injury lawyer, edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary in June. The 63-year-old said she offers an alternative for voters looking for a change from soaring prices and high crime rates.
ILLINOIS STATE
straightarrownews.com

Cuellar wins Texas border district race, beats Garcia

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar will continue to hold the 28th Congressional District seat he’s held for 18 years. He has defeated Republican challenger Cassy Garcia in a closely contested race the GOP had hoped would result in a flip. Cuellar isn’t a typical Democrat. He’s pro-life, believes President Joe...
TEXAS STATE
WAPT

U.S. Rep. Michael Guest wins re-election in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Michael Guest won reelection Tuesday to U.S. House in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Guest, of Brandon, has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. He has been the ranking member of the House Committee on Ethics since August 2022. The 52-year-old was the district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties before running for Congress.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
sevendaysvt

MacDonald Defeats Klar to Keep Orange Senate Seat

Long-serving Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald (D-Orange) fended off a challenge for his legislative seat from controversial Republican candidate John Klar. With 12 out of 13 polling places reporting as of Wednesday morning, MacDonald had secured about 50 percent of the vote, compared to 39 percent for Klar. "The Vermont Democratic...
ORANGE COUNTY, VT

