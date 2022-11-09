Read full article on original website
KEYC
Rep. Brad Finstad wins re-election; Ettinger concedes
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Finstad was first elected to the seat in a special election in August, to fill out the remained of the term of the late congressman Jim Hagedorn. Finstad is a farmer and former state director for rural development for the USDA, executive director of the center for rural policy and development, member of the Minnesota house and executive director of the Minnesota Turkey growers association.
HuffPost
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Remains On A Knife Edge
DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race with fewer than 100 votes separating her and her opponent Wednesday night in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen.
Results: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeats Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeated Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District. The 34th District is located along the Texas-Mexico border. Republicans were determined to hold onto the seat Flores flipped red in June. Election 2022 Texas Results Explore more election results. House...
Rep. Michelle Fischbach wins reelection in 7th District
MINNEAPOLIS -- Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach has won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, the AP projects. In 2020, Fischbach decisively flipped the district, which had been represented by DFL Rep. Collin Peterson for three decades. Fischbach defeated Jill Abahsain for reelection. Abahsain is a writer and...
WTVCFOX
Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee
The AP has called the race for Tennessee Governor with Bill Lee winning reelection. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion.
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy beat a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. John Kennedy ran against Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers in a crowded slate of challengers to represent Louisiana in the US Senate. Kennedy, a staunch Trump ally, was endorsed by the former president. Election 2022 Louisiana Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent...
Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to reelection
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is projected to easily win reelection on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Democrat Marcus Flowers, an Army veteran, to secure a second term in Georgia’s deep-red 14th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 8:55 p.m. In just two years on...
KTUL
US Rep. Hern wins reelection for Oklahoma's 1st District
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Incumbent Kevin Hern will serve a second term as U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's First Congressional District. Hern beat out Democrat Adam Martin and Independent Evelyn Rogers for reelection with 61% of the vote. After moving to the Sooner State in 1999, Hern has had a...
Kait 8
Rep. Rick Crawford re-elected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Rick Crawford will serve another term as U.S. Representative for District 1. Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated Democratic challenger State Representative Monte Hodges and Independent Roger B. Daugherty. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here....
De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Border Democrats in Texas held the line in two key House races on Tuesday night, but Republicans didn’t come away empty handed, gaining one seat after an aggressive play to remake the U.S.-Mexico border into a midterm battleground. The lone GOP victory in South...
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle. Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters. Lee...
US Sen. Duckworth defeats Chicago-area lawyer, wins 2nd term
CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is seeking reelection Tuesday in Illinois against political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago. The 54-year-old was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2017, beating out incumbent Republican Mark Kirk, and in April 2018 became the first senator to give birth while in office. Salvi, a Chicago-area personal injury lawyer, edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary in June. The 63-year-old said she offers an alternative for voters looking for a change from soaring prices and high crime rates.
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
Incumbent Sheila Jackson Lee maintains early lead for US District 18 race
In the 2022 general election race for U.S. House of Representatives District 18, incumbent Sheila Jackson Lee and challengers Carmen Maria Montiel, Vince Duncan and Philip S. Kurtz are facing off. (Community Impact Staff) As of 10:59 p.m., with 11 out of 782 Harris County polling precincts reporting, incumbent Sheila...
straightarrownews.com
Cuellar wins Texas border district race, beats Garcia
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar will continue to hold the 28th Congressional District seat he’s held for 18 years. He has defeated Republican challenger Cassy Garcia in a closely contested race the GOP had hoped would result in a flip. Cuellar isn’t a typical Democrat. He’s pro-life, believes President Joe...
WAPT
U.S. Rep. Michael Guest wins re-election in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Michael Guest won reelection Tuesday to U.S. House in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Guest, of Brandon, has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. He has been the ranking member of the House Committee on Ethics since August 2022. The 52-year-old was the district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties before running for Congress.
Patty Murray defeats Tiffany Smiley for re-election in Washington Senate race
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, crushing GOP hopes for an upset in reliably blue Washington state. Driving the news: The Associated Press called the race for Murray on Tuesday night after early election returns showed the incumbent up by about 14 percentage points on election night.
San Antonio's U.S. House delegation unchanged by midterms except for one seat
As further evidence of gerrymandering's lock on the political landscape, four of San Antonio's five congressional districts look to be unchanged in Tuesday's election. And the one that switched hands is still controlled by the same party. In the case of the single district that gained new blood — the...
MacDonald Defeats Klar to Keep Orange Senate Seat
Long-serving Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald (D-Orange) fended off a challenge for his legislative seat from controversial Republican candidate John Klar. With 12 out of 13 polling places reporting as of Wednesday morning, MacDonald had secured about 50 percent of the vote, compared to 39 percent for Klar. "The Vermont Democratic...
