Bloomington, MN

1 dead, 2 hurt in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America, police say

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 8, 2022 01:17

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash involving a stolen car Tuesday near Mall of America.

Bloomington police say a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed just before 5 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane.

MnDOT

Police say three adults were in the vehicle, one of whom was killed. The other passengers were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

chuck Dovis
2d ago

I suppose with the new Hennepin County attorney they will prosecute the cops for chasing them.

