Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun

Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year

Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Election Day: Voters Cast Final Ballots at Polls

After weeks of early voting, the 2022 political campaigns will come to an end today when the final ballots are cast. After a flurry of rallies that brought star power of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Jill Biden to Loudoun in support of candidates for the 10th Congressional District seat, voters are taking to the polls to make their pick in that race and depending on where they live, also to vote for members of the School Board and the town councils of Leesburg, Hamilton, Hillsboro, Lovettsville and Purcellville. They will also be asked to authorize up to $394.3 million in borrowing by the county government.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Washington Informer

Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race

Hundreds of supporters converged onto the third floor of The Park at 14th in Northwest Tuesday to celebrate Kenyan McDuffie’s victory over D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman for an at-large seat on the council. The post <strong>Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race</strong> appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Letter: Christopher McHale, Potomac Falls

Editor: The murder charges were dropped against Abdul Warheed as a result of another error from the CA's office. This is not someone on trial for shop lifting or drunk in public but first-degree murder. The issue first arose when two "expert" witnesses were disqualified from giving expert testimony because of a missed deadline by the CA's office. Now this guy is back on the streets of Loudoun as a result.
POTOMAC FALLS, VA
loudounnow.com

Ogedegbe Takes Leesburg School Board Seat, Broad Run Too Close to Call

Democrat Erica Ogedegbe has won the Leesburg District School Board seat Tuesday, defeating Independent Lauren Shernoff and Republican Michael A. Rivera. Although School Board races are nonpartisan, both races had a Republican-endorsed candidate, a Democrat-endorsed candidate and an independent candidate. Ogedegbe was endorsed by the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, while...
LEESBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address

A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District Congressional candidate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Helluva Way to Start Election Day

Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC

