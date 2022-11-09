After weeks of early voting, the 2022 political campaigns will come to an end today when the final ballots are cast. After a flurry of rallies that brought star power of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Jill Biden to Loudoun in support of candidates for the 10th Congressional District seat, voters are taking to the polls to make their pick in that race and depending on where they live, also to vote for members of the School Board and the town councils of Leesburg, Hamilton, Hillsboro, Lovettsville and Purcellville. They will also be asked to authorize up to $394.3 million in borrowing by the county government.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO