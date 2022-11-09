Georgia leads second CFP rankings as Tennessee drops to No. 5

Georgia moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Bulldogs beat previous No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. The Volunteers dropped to No. 5 and are the top one-loss team in the rankings. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU make up the top four. Michigan moved up two spots and TCU moved up three.

Alabama dropped to No. 9 after losing to LSU and Clemson dropped to No. 10 after losing to Notre Dame. LSU is at No. 7 and the top two-loss team in the rankings behind Oregon at No. 6 and No. 8 USC at 8-1.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennesse

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington