Georgia leads second CFP rankings as Tennessee drops to No. 5
Georgia moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Bulldogs beat previous No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. The Volunteers dropped to No. 5 and are the top one-loss team in the rankings. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU make up the top four. Michigan moved up two spots and TCU moved up three.
Alabama dropped to No. 9 after losing to LSU and Clemson dropped to No. 10 after losing to Notre Dame. LSU is at No. 7 and the top two-loss team in the rankings behind Oregon at No. 6 and No. 8 USC at 8-1.
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennesse
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. Alabama
10. Clemson
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. North Carolina
16. NC State
17. Tulane
18. Texas
19. Kansas State
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Florida State
24. Kentucky
25. Washington
