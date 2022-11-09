Read full article on original website
Related
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of "rigging ballots live on TV" actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night.
captimes.com
Dane County school referendums all pass
Voters in eight Dane County school districts had referendum questions on Tuesday’s ballot. They approved all 10 of them, with two districts having two questions on the ballot. In total, the districts will receive $45.2 million in recurring operating referendums, $75.5 million in non-recurring operating referendums over the next four years and $223 million in debt for facilities projects.
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
captimes.com
Vander Meulen will seek reelection to Madison School Board
Nicki Vander Meulen will run for a third term on the Madison School Board next spring. Vander Meulen, first elected in 2017, is the longest-tenured board member on the seven-member body. She announced her bid Friday. “I’m running again because our students and staff deserve a champion, they deserve an...
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
oregonobserver.com
OSD referendum passes, close race results being called
Aside from state and county-wide races, citizens of the Village of Oregon, the Village of Brooklyn and the Town of Oregon also had an opportunity to vote for candidates running for local, district-based positions and an Oregon School District referendum in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. The Associated Press...
In run for Madison mayor, former cop Gloria Reyes stakes bid on public safety
The race for mayor is officially underway in Madison as former Madison Metropolitan School District board president and Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes has filed paperwork to run in next spring's election, records show.
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
captimes.com
Madison-area races called, Dane County sheriff reelected
Despite the wait on close statewide races, several local ticket races have been called, with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett securely holding onto his role for another four years. Barrett, a Democrat who has served as sheriff since April 2021, faced off against Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton, a detective within...
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
captimes.com
May the best pitch win: Wisconsin entrepreneurs compete Olympics-style
A hemp-based alternative to concrete, a remote platform for teaching school children computer science, and an AI tool to synthesize vocal tracks were the winning ideas at this year’s Elevator Pitch Olympics, held Thursday as part of the Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium. At the event, which closed out the...
captimes.com
Letter | Fitchburg city budget prioritizes people
Dear Editor: Budget documents are more than numbers. Budgets express our values as a community. The 2023 Fitchburg city budget prioritizes people, our environment and public safety while respecting our taxpayers during difficult economic times. It was an honor, as City Council president and chair of the Finance Committee, to work with my colleagues and city staff to craft this budget. We invested in additional grants for our healthy neighborhoods initiative and will focus those grants on nonprofits who work with our new neighbors from the town of Madison in the Southdale area.
captimes.com
Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail
The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer
MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional...
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
nbc15.com
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
captimes.com
Editorial | The City Council can and should make the Madison Public Market a reality
Madison is a great city with more to recommend it than we could recount on this page — or in this entire edition of The Capital Times. But what makes Madison great is not what it has already done. Rather, it is a willingness to keep doing big things.
EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. All...
nbc15.com
Madison man sentenced for illegally having firearm while facing 11 felony charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced to federal prison time Thursday for stealing a firearm while facing almost a dozen felony charges in Dane County. Ka’Toine Richardson will serve four years for receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges, according to the U.S. District Court...
