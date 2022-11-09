ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County school referendums all pass

Voters in eight Dane County school districts had referendum questions on Tuesday’s ballot. They approved all 10 of them, with two districts having two questions on the ballot. In total, the districts will receive $45.2 million in recurring operating referendums, $75.5 million in non-recurring operating referendums over the next four years and $223 million in debt for facilities projects.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Vander Meulen will seek reelection to Madison School Board

Nicki Vander Meulen will run for a third term on the Madison School Board next spring. Vander Meulen, first elected in 2017, is the longest-tenured board member on the seven-member body. She announced her bid Friday. “I’m running again because our students and staff deserve a champion, they deserve an...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
oregonobserver.com

OSD referendum passes, close race results being called

Aside from state and county-wide races, citizens of the Village of Oregon, the Village of Brooklyn and the Town of Oregon also had an opportunity to vote for candidates running for local, district-based positions and an Oregon School District referendum in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. The Associated Press...
OREGON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Madison-area races called, Dane County sheriff reelected

Despite the wait on close statewide races, several local ticket races have been called, with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett securely holding onto his role for another four years. Barrett, a Democrat who has served as sheriff since April 2021, faced off against Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton, a detective within...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

May the best pitch win: Wisconsin entrepreneurs compete Olympics-style

A hemp-based alternative to concrete, a remote platform for teaching school children computer science, and an AI tool to synthesize vocal tracks were the winning ideas at this year’s Elevator Pitch Olympics, held Thursday as part of the Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium. At the event, which closed out the...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Fitchburg city budget prioritizes people

Dear Editor: Budget documents are more than numbers. Budgets express our values as a community. The 2023 Fitchburg city budget prioritizes people, our environment and public safety while respecting our taxpayers during difficult economic times. It was an honor, as City Council president and chair of the Finance Committee, to work with my colleagues and city staff to craft this budget. We invested in additional grants for our healthy neighborhoods initiative and will focus those grants on nonprofits who work with our new neighbors from the town of Madison in the Southdale area.
FITCHBURG, WI
captimes.com

Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail

The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer

MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam

DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
DALTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. ﻿ All...
MADISON, WI

