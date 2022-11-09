Dear Editor: Budget documents are more than numbers. Budgets express our values as a community. The 2023 Fitchburg city budget prioritizes people, our environment and public safety while respecting our taxpayers during difficult economic times. It was an honor, as City Council president and chair of the Finance Committee, to work with my colleagues and city staff to craft this budget. We invested in additional grants for our healthy neighborhoods initiative and will focus those grants on nonprofits who work with our new neighbors from the town of Madison in the Southdale area.

